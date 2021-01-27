Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Being An Hour Late to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
KEYSHIA COLE

*Keyshia Cole is finally speaking out about why she was late to her Verzuz battle with Ashanti last week. 

We previously reported… Cole pissed off fans when she was over an hour late. Even Swizz Beatz, who organizes the Verzuz events with Timbaland, commented “This is very disrespectful,” and “Can’t lie man,” he said about Cole’s tardiness.

On Friday, Cole’s DJ revealed that she was experiencing technical difficulties prior to the battle.

“She didn’t wanna come out ’cause her screen was blurry,” he explained on 97.9 The Box, per Complex. “On her end, her screen was blurry. She was there on time. I seen everything. She was there but she didn’t wanna come out because the screen was blurry and stuff wasn’t right, you know. We couldn’t hear [Ashanti’s] side, so it was a lot of technical stuff going on there.”

READ MORE: Keyshia Cole's DJ Says She Was Late For Verzuz Battle with Ashanti Due to Technical Issues

 

On Tuesday, Cole apologized for not taking her seat until an hour after the battle was scheduled to start. 

“I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was.”

Keyshia explained that she didn’t want to appear on the show because her picture wasn’t clear on the stream. 

“I was really skeptical about that,” Cole continued. “I don’t want to go on and they not see me and I’m looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that.”

She also explained to The Shade Room that she and rapper O.T. Genesis ended their beef over his remix to her hit song “Love,” which he turned into the gangsta ballad, “Never Knew.”

“OT apologized to me more than once,” she said. “A lot of things were said about his character and things just went way too far but we can’t focus on negative bullcrap.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

