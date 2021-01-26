Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home ** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Frank Harts Talks BLM and ‘Prodigal Son’ / EUR Exclusive!

By Marie Moore
0

PS-S2_201-SC36-PC_1299
L-R: Lou Diamond Phillips and Frank Harts in PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, on FOX. ©2020 Fox Media LLC Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX

*“Prodigal Son” on Fox has returned for a second season and it delved right into a Black Lives Matter storyline where even detective JT Tarmel (Frank Harts) faces the barrels of guns from his fellow men in blue. The first time I spoke to Frank was at the 2019 premiere party for  “Prodigal Son” at The Roxy in New York City. In a recent phone conversation, Frank was excited about Season 2 and his expanded role.

Frank, how was it for you coming into a second season with the world in chaos?

With the events of the world post-Floyd and Taylor, the script called for a different approach to a black man playing a black cop on television. Fortunately, after conversations, we were all on the same page.

How difficult was it for you to play a role so many Black men find themselves in?

I was able to understand what JT was going through just by being a black man in America. It was scary because you had a guy who served a number of tours in the military, bleeds blue, and to have him come up against one of his fellow officers like that, because of his brown skin, it was surreal. It was the toughest situation JT ever found himself in. After serving in the military, almost being shot, and blown up, here’s a fellow cop choking me out. JT could’ve demolished him in a half-second. But he had to stand there, figuring out what he was going to do to one of his own.

MORE NEWS: Master P Teams with Former Tesla Engineer to Create Supercar

On a lighter note, how much fun was it shooting the exorcist scene?

Let me tell you, there wasn’t enough room on my skin for the goosebumps that came while we were shooting that stuff. I don’t get freaked out that easily. Maybe because I’m a little insane. But that episode is so strange and weird. It was the combination of ‘The Exorcist’ content mixed with everything that was going on in the world. The world is upside down. We were coming back to a set where everybody is wearing a mask, they’re off on their own, and you can’t talk to anybody. And on top of all this, you got these crazy people that are possessed.

What do you think of Malcolm’s incredible weapons collection?

I think it’s awesome. And I think JT is very much into things like that as well. JT is a military man and he knows his weapons. But these are some exotic ones. Some things that he’s never seen up close. They’re pretty cool.

Did you hear what Whoopi Goldberg said on “The View,” that “Prodigal Son” was one of the things she most looked forward to in 2021?

Whoopi, Whoopi, Whoopi! I ran through the house and almost jumped off the balcony into the Hudson river when she said that; I was so excited. And that’s one of the answers to your earlier question about the popularity of ‘Prodigal Son.’ Not only do we have diehard fans all around the world, but we have people like Whoopi who are digging the show.

Prodigal Son” tonight and every Tuesday at 9/c on Fox.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip    Twitter: @thefilmstrip       Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Her Career Has Crashed and Burned
Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO