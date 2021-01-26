Candace Owens Welcomes First Child with Husband George Farmer

*Conservative commentator Candace Owens gave birth to her frist child a week ago and recently shared a photo of the newborn on Twitter.

“It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born. 1/13/21 My first born son,” Owens captioned the image.

According to her tweet on Saturday, Owens said her “first born son” came into the world on Jan. 13. In the post, she quoted Psalm 127:3: “‘Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him’ -Psalm 127:3,” she tweeted — see the post below.

READ MORE: Candace Owens Calls Out Hilaria Baldwin for ‘Faking’ Spanish Heritage: ‘Make It Make Sense’

It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born. 1/13/21

My first born son💙 “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him”

-Psalm 127:3 pic.twitter.com/vAOsO7CZoW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 23, 2021

Owens, 31, announced in an August 28 post that she and husband George Farmer were expecting a child.

Donald Trump Jr. commented: “Congrats Candace. Amazing.”

Owens married Farmer, a conservative Englishman and Oxford graduate, in August 2019. Farmer, per the SUN, has been a vocal opponent of the EU, calling it “a toxic, socialist, genocidal superstate.”

Owens often spews anti-Black rhetoric and calls out “racist Democrats”. She has also been critical of celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah, Harry Styles, and Cardi B. Owens called the “WAP” rapper “illiterate, claiming Cardi “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”

She recently slammed Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, for “faking” her Spanish Heritage. Owens took aim at Hilaria on Twitter, as well as “transracial” activist Rachel Dolezal for “pretending to be black”.

Owens tweeted: “So…Rachel Dolezal pretending to be black is a problem. @hilariabaldwin pretending to be Spanish is a problem. But grown men pretending to be female and destroying women in physical sports competitions is “stunning and brave”. Make it make sense.”