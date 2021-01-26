Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Candace Owens Welcomes First Child with Husband George Farmer

By Ny MaGee
0

*Conservative commentator Candace Owens gave birth to her frist child a week ago and recently shared a photo of the newborn on Twitter. 

“It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born. 1/13/21 My first born son,” Owens captioned the image.

According to her tweet on Saturday, Owens said her “first born son” came into the world on Jan. 13. In the post, she quoted Psalm 127:3: “‘Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him’ -Psalm 127:3,” she tweeted — see the post below.

READ MORE: Candace Owens Calls Out Hilaria Baldwin for ‘Faking’ Spanish Heritage: ‘Make It Make Sense’

Owens, 31, announced in an August 28 post that she and husband George Farmer were expecting a child.

Donald Trump Jr. commented: “Congrats Candace. Amazing.”

Owens married Farmer, a conservative Englishman and Oxford graduate, in August 2019. Farmer, per the SUN, has been a vocal opponent of the EU, calling it “a toxic, socialist, genocidal superstate.”

Owens often spews anti-Black rhetoric and calls out “racist Democrats”. She has also been critical of celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah, Harry Styles, and Cardi B. Owens called the “WAP” rapper “illiterate, claiming Cardi “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”

She recently slammed Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, for “faking” her Spanish Heritage. Owens took aim at Hilaria on Twitter, as well as “transracial” activist Rachel Dolezal for “pretending to be black”.

Owens tweeted: “So…Rachel Dolezal pretending to be black is a problem. @hilariabaldwin pretending to be Spanish is a problem. But grown men pretending to be female and destroying women in physical sports competitions is “stunning and brave”. Make it make sense.”

Previous articleBiden Pushes New Effort for $20 Harriet Tubman Bill [VIDEO]
Next articleUNC’s Campus Y Vandalized with Racist Messages (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO