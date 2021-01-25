Barry Jenkins Unveils Another Look At ‘Underground Railroad’ Limited Series for Amazon [WATCH]

The Underground Railroad – “In Aeternum.” from Barry Jenkins on Vimeo.

*via press release

*Director Barry Jenkins has released another teaser called “In Aeternum” as part of his upcoming Amazon Original series “The Underground Railroad” chronicles, based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel.

The clip above brings you further into the world of the series by providing glimpses of various character’s journeys and a sampling of composer Nicholas Britell’s singular score.

“As we kept editing more and more on the show, there’d be these moments that, as I was watching them, my mind would immediately start unseeing them, and I thought, ‘I think there’s something here’,” said Britell. “So I was literally walking out of the office on one Friday and said to Daniel Morfesis, who cut this piece, ‘Here’s a song. Listen to it, and I want to come in Monday, and all I want to see are images played in reverse. And the catch is those images have to narratively say as much in reverse as they do going forward.’ And so it kind of came out of my own emotional response to making the show.”

They say history is written by the victors, so… …𝑙𝑒𝑡’𝑠 𝑟𝑢𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘 👌🏿 (Follow @TheUGRailroadTV. Soon come 🙏🏿)https://t.co/PaYrMppF4J — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 25, 2021

SERIES DESCRIPTION: From Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Through her journey, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible. Over the course of her journey Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.

“The Underground Railroad” stars Mbedu, Edgerton, and Chase W. Dillon. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series.

“I’ve been trying to figure out how to describe the show, and I think you can’t describe all of it in one, because from state to state, the tone of the show and the journey shift,” said Jenkins. “I think it’s one of the beautiful things about Cora in the book; from Georgia, to South Carolina, to North Carolina, to Tennessee, to Indiana. It’s almost as though Cora is manifesting each new world she’s entering. We always talk about world building. And I love that in this show, we have all these different worlds that are built out of the consciousness of this character, of this Black woman.”

“The Underground Railroad” will stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.