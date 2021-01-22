Off the Hook: Black Female Competitive Fishing Team, Ebony Anglers, Push Diversity in Fishing (Video)

*The Ebony Anglers are five Black women who are taking on the sport of competitive fishing while balancing family, motherhood and business.

The group won their first tournament in July. Now, they hope to encourage other women, especially women of color, to fish.

Their ladies aim to impact the sport through the diversity and inclusion of female anglers of color, and establish a legacy of leadership, sportsmanship and excellence for youth through education and mentoring, among other goals.

In a “Today” show segment that aired Friday (Jan. 22), Sheinelle Jones “caught” up with to Gia Peebles, Lesleigh Mausi, Glenda Turner, Bobbiette Palmer and Tiana Davis about what being part of the group means to them.

Here’s their interview on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show back in September: