Monie Cashette Talks ‘Little Women Atlanta’ S6/ EUR Exclusive – WATCH

*If you didn’t know by now that big things can come in small packages, then you haven’t met the Little Women of Atlanta. After a tumultuous 5 seasons, Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta” is back with a new and exciting season.

EUR Correspondent Briana Wright spoke with cast member, Monie Cashette, about the changes and the drama that comes with season 6.

All of the cast members had to adjust to the changes that came with the new season but Monie may have had to the most. She is coming back after sitting out the majority of season 5 due to a custody battle for her son, who at the time was in Houston with his father.

“Of course it was hard leaving but I’m a mom first,” said Monie.

While taking a break may have been tough, she’s proud to say now that she and her son are back in the A.

“It’s easier to go and be around my friends knowing that, you know, I have my son and things back home are great.”

MORE NEWS: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Diamond Does Not Have Time for Relationship Drama! [WATCH]

One of the season’s biggest changes was the unfortunate passing of cast member Ms. Minnie. She suffered from a tragic car accident back in April and Monie says continuing to film was just as hard then as it is now.

“When we’re together, I can feel it. You can look over and be like, ‘man, Minnie should be here…”

While viewers, cast and crew will dearly miss Ms. Minnie, the show had to go on, and with that came more drama. Season 6 introduces a new cast member, heightened emotions and even an unfiltered “after-show” segment following each episode to give the real on any tea that may have been missed.

“Things can be going so smooth and just, out of nowhere, things will pop off. And that’s what I can give you, like, expect the unexpected.”

Catch the season 6 premiere of “Little Women: Atlanta” on Friday, January 22nd at 9 PM EST/PT only on Lifetime.