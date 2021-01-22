Friday, January 22, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Monie Cashette Talks ‘Little Women Atlanta’ S6/ EUR Exclusive – WATCH

By Briana Wright
0

*If you didn’t know by now that big things can come in small packages, then you haven’t met the Little Women of Atlanta. After a tumultuous 5 seasons, Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta” is back with a new and exciting season.

EUR Correspondent Briana Wright spoke with cast member, Monie Cashette, about the changes and the drama that comes with season 6.

All of the cast members had to adjust to the changes that came with the new season but Monie may have had to the most. She is coming back after sitting out the majority of season 5 due to a custody battle for her son, who at the time was in Houston with his father.

“Of course it was hard leaving but I’m a mom first,” said Monie.

While taking a break may have been tough, she’s proud to say now that she and her son are back in the A.

“It’s easier to go and be around my friends knowing that, you know, I have my son and things back home are great.”

MORE NEWS: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Diamond Does Not Have Time for Relationship Drama! [WATCH]

Little Women Atlanta, Ashley Ross, Minnie
‘Little Women Atlanta’ Ashley Ross, known as Ms. Minnie

One of the season’s biggest changes was the unfortunate passing of cast member Ms. Minnie. She suffered from a tragic car accident back in April and Monie says continuing to film was just as hard then as it is now.

“When we’re together, I can feel it. You can look over and be like, ‘man, Minnie should be here…”

While viewers, cast and crew will dearly miss Ms. Minnie, the show had to go on, and with that came more drama. Season 6 introduces a new cast member, heightened emotions and even an unfiltered “after-show” segment following each episode to give the real on any tea that may have been missed.

“Things can be going so smooth and just, out of nowhere, things will pop off. And that’s what I can give you, like, expect the unexpected.”

Catch the season 6 premiere of “Little Women: Atlanta” on Friday, January 22nd at 9 PM EST/PT only on Lifetime.

A+E Networks

Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion Slams Trolls Who Mock Her Over Tory Lanez’s Shooting
Next article‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes Keep Popping Up On Porn Sites
Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 1
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO