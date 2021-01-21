Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some legal things he would need to take care of, like his pending sexual assault case, according to TMZ.

Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor in Florence County, tells TMZ that their pending case against Kodak from 2016 has been disrupted because of COVID. Although jury trials are suspended and there’s no court date scheduled, TMZ notes that prosecutors still want to “aggressively” go after Kodak.

The rap star was indicted in South Carolina on a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors tell the news site that they plan on pressing the case against Kodak until he gets a plea deal or there’s a trial. It was said that Trump commuting his sentence for a federal crime has NO impact on cases in state court, like the one he’s facing in South Carolina. Meanwhile, Kodak’s attorney in S.C., Beattie Ashmore, seems livid over their attempt. He said, “Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years. That speaks volumes. Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began. Ed’s a very fine and experienced prosecutor and I look forward to once again speaking with him about this case. It’s been a while,” Ashmore said in a statement to TMZ.

