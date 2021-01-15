Widow of Late Singer Sherrick Responds to Wendy Williams’ Rape Allegations

*The widow of late R&B singer Sherrick is speaking out about Wendy Williams’ claims that she was raped by the artist early in her career.

Lynne Conner Smith is breaking her silence ahead of the release of the Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie,” in which the rape is reportedly depcited.

Earlier this week, the talk show host alleged in a panel discussion with reporters that Sherrick “date raped” her years ago before they went to a party together, according to People.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she said. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me. ‘I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.’

She added, “And before the party, I was date-raped by him.”.

Smith told Page Six that Williams should let Sherrick “rest in peace,” because he “is not here to defend himself.”

“Sherrick was a beautiful man, a genius with a voice like an angel,” Smith told us on Thursday. “We have three amazing children. This is quite painful to not only us but his nieces and siblings.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Late R&B Singer Sherrick

Smith was married to Sherrick from 1993 until his death in 1999.

In a separate statement to Page Six, Smith’s family said: “The man that others knew as ‘Sherrick’ passed away 21 years ago. He was loved and adored by his family and we miss him every day. As I will never minimize or dismiss the horrid actions of sexual assault, I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself. Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”

Smith wants to know why Williams is speaking about this now.

“Why would Wendy not call the police if it were true?” she told us. “Why did she go out with him? We have questions, too!”

She noted that the Queen of Media “waited 25 to 30 years” to speak up when she “tells the truth as a career!”

“It’s hard to believe,” she said. “Why now?!”

The Wendy Williams biopic airs on Lifetime on Jan. 30.