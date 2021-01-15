Friday, January 15, 2021
‘WandaVision’s’ Teyonah Parris & Co-Stars Talk Marvel (Watch)

By Fahnia Thomas
*Meet the new Monica!

Today, Marvel Studios released “WandaVision,” starring Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), on Disney+. The first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows the lives of suburban neighbors living with a secret. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the actresses about their characters, “Captain Marvel 2” and comics.

Q: How did you mold Monica Rambeau into your own character?

TP: I had a great time with the creators of the show – Matt, Jack and Mary – we talked about what my ideas of her were and who I think she is at this moment. I based her off me going back to “Captain Marvel” and watching Akira Akbar’s portrayal of Monica when she was a young girl in our introduction to Monica Rambeau. I read a lot of the comic books – I still am reading a lot of comic books – of her journey and trying to understand who she is, who she was and how I can infuse all those things together in “WandaVision” and beyond.

WANDAVISION
Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: Of the comic books you’ve read through which are your favorite?

TP: I haven’t gotten through all of them, I’m still working on it but I like some of her earlier stuff .
Even her origins I like her origin story in amazing spider-man where you 1st meet her in the comic books she’s just so just so unapologetic And beautiful and bold and brave and stands up for what’s right. I love the fierce introduction of Monica.

WANDAVISION
(L-R): Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: You just finished working with Nia DaCosta on “Candyman” (coming out in August) and the upcoming “Captain Marvel 2,” what was it like having her as a director?

TP: I’m so excited to be able to work with Nia DaCosta again! She’s talented, collaborative and smart. She’s going to be the first Black female director of a Marvel film and that’s awesome. While we were filming “Candyman” she was busy leading the charge and making sure everything got done. I don’t recall any [chats with her]…but I was in awe watching her handle the set and crew. I admire her and look up to her.


Q: How would you describe Agnes’ relationship with Wanda Maximoff?

KH: I’m kind of like her confident. She’s just moved to a new town and I’ve lived there for a while. I’m the next door neighbor and we love to gossip. I offer a ton of advice solicited or not. I’m kind of like the person who just shows up when you least want someone to show up – and then plops themselves on your sofa.

For more details on Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” follow @WandaVision

