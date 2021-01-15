Friday, January 15, 2021
G.G. Townson and Laila Odom Star as Salt-N-Pepa in New Biopic / WATCH

By Briana Wright
*Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, together, broke barriers for women in the rap game.

Now, the first ladies of hip-hop are getting the chance to tell their story with the help of G.G. Townson and Laila Odom.

EUR Correspondent Briana Wright, spoke with G.G. and Laila about their roles in the upcoming Lifetime original “SALT-N-PEPA” the biopic.

The film shows the birth of their friendship and its evolution into a rap group in the late 80s and the rest was history. The performances, clubs and tours looked like one big 90s party, but G.G. made it clear that it was just as hard as it was fun.

“Definitely don’t get it twisted. There were a lot of man-hours that went in before we even started shooting and a lot of tears and a lot of getting yelled at.”

Having started prepping last summer, the girls had to go through dancer boot camp and then head to Toronto to film in negative degree weather! Not only did the cold make things tough during filming, but the girls were performing under the noses of the infamous Salt-N-Pepa themselves.

MORE NEWS: Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Reportedly Changed Middle Name to ‘Debo’ in Tribute to ‘Friday’ Character 

A+E Networks
Salt-N-Pepa premieres January 23rd at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Salt and Pepa executive produced the biopic and according to Laila and G.G., they played a very large role in its production.

“We definitely had to stand on our toes too with that because they were so heavily involved and you know, if something wasn’t it, it’s changed,” said G.G.

The New York rap legends may have applied a bit of pressure but Laila says working with them in any regard has been an honor.

A+E Networks
(L to R) GG Townson and Laila Odom star inSalt-N-Pepa premiering January 23rd at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

“…and then to work with legacy of hip-hop, like, we grew up in hip-hop…there’s no other music that I know that would be the soundtrack to my life other than hip-hop.”

Both actresses went on to describe the film as a must-see for audiences of all ages because of its chilling authenticity and its purpose; especially now as females in hip-hop are changing the game.

“We have to pay homage to the ladies that paved the way, like you wouldn’t have that voice if it wasn’t for them,” said Laila.

Catch “SALT-N-PEPA” when it premieres on Saturday, January 23rd at 8/7c on Lifetime.

A+E Networks

Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

