Marvel Studios’ New Series ‘WandaVision’ w/ Paul Bettany (Watch)

By Fahnia Thomas
*Vision is back this Friday!

Marvel Studios’ new show “WandaVision” starring Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) marks the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will streaming exclusively on Disney+ January 15th.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with Betttany about Scarlet Witch, androids and Dick Van Dyke.

WANDAVISION
(L-R): Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as VIsion in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: What are three of your favorite things about Wanda and Vision’s relationship?

PB: What makes Wanda and Vision special is – lots of couples connect but sometimes they connect to the worst bits of one another. They’re still connected and complete one another but just in a really [crappy] way. Wanda and Vision meet each other at the best [part and] bits of themselves – that’s what makes them a special couple. They complete each other in a good way.

WANDAVISION
Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: This is your seventh Marvel film, what do you do differently from project to project? Either with the character or personally.

PB: We’ve seen Vision being born…so I hope that’s the last time you see him being born on screen – it’s getting weird. He’s omnipotent but he’s really naive. By the Civil War he really starts to become interested in humanity and love. By the time we get to “Avengers: Infinity War” he’s ironically the most human character – he’s an android. He’s always been changing and now we are just going to throw a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in there and a little bit of Bryan Cranston.

Personally, this production was different because after I started re-watching “The Dick Van Dyke Show” I realized Dyke is a song-and-dance man and can do anything. And I don’t have that skill. I’m used to naturalistic acting in front of the camera. I had to figure out how to do that physical humor. They are playing for the laughs and for the audience.

For more details on Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” follow @WandaVision

Fahnia Thomas

