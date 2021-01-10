Sunday, January 10, 2021
Queen Latifah Trending After Folks React to Her Video Promo for New ‘The Equalizer’ Series / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer promo

*Remember when “The Equalizer” first ran on CBS from 1985 to 1989 with late British actor Edward Woodward? Well, get ready for its return with Queen Latifah.

The Queen will also be taking the lead role after two movie versions in 2014and 2018 that starred Denzel Washington and were directed by Antoine Fuqua.

In the new version, Latifah will star as Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother with a mysterious past out for vengeance on the behalf of others while taking on her own enemies.

As we reported last year, the reboot had been in development since November 2019, with Latifah serving as one of the executive producers of the project via her Flavor Unit production company along with Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television.

MORE NEWS: Rush Limbaugh Deactivates Twitter Following Trump, Sidney Powell and Mike Flynn Bans

So, as you can see, the project has been in the wind, so to speak, for quite some time. However, it appears most folks are just now getting hip to it. Maybe it’s because of tweets from the show’s camp that folks are seeing and apparently they are literally liking what they are seeing.

However, as Hip Hop Wired noted in its write up, “a few disgruntled gents are scratching their heads despite the fact that Latifah has more than shown that she can handle a variety of roles with ease. Why these folks are suspending belief for a fictional character is beyond us but for the most part, folks are excited about Queen Latifah and her path in unleashing some hurt on the bad guys.”

By the way, the show will premiere in the high-profile post-Super Bowl slot on CBS on Sunday, February 7. The decision was made by the network after top executives saw the first episodes of the show which began production in the fall, according to Deadline.com.

In addition to Latifah, the show marks a return to the small screen for Chris Noth, a veteran of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Sex And The City.”

Check out some reactions:

Fisher Jack

