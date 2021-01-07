Louisville Fires 2 White Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Deadly Raid

*Earlier we reported that two police officers who were part of the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor had been informed in December that Louisville Metro Police Department aimed to fire them. This week, their union confirmed that the two have been dismissed.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes had both been given pre-termination letters by Chief Yvette Gentry, WFPL reported. Jaynes was responsible for falsifying the search warrant application that led to the botched raid Taylor’s home last March. He was fired on Tuesday for “failing to complete a Search Warrant Operations Plan form”, CNN reported. Cosgrove was fired for use of deadly force for firing 16 rounds into Taylor’s home and failing to activate his body camera.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment in March. Cops believed her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, 30, was hiding drugs or money at the apartment.

READ MORE: Two Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Deadly Raid Fired by Louisville Police

BREAKING: Louisville mayor: Two officers fired over police raid that killed Breonna Taylor https://t.co/OVJ1WuQe2A — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

At the time of the raid, Glover was already in police custody 10 miles away. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s home. Many believe the officers targeted Taylor to rob her the money and drugs they believed she was in possession of.

Three undercover Louisville officers, Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, was also at the apartment at the time of the raid and he maintains that Louisville Police did not identify themselves before shots were fired.

“There is certainly no evidence in this case that policies and procedures of the LMPD were violated to the extent that warranted termination,” the union said of the termination of the two officers.

“Interim Chief Gentry not only made the wrong decision but also sent an ominous message to every sworn officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department,” the River City FOP said.