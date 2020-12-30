Two Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Deadly Raid Fired by Louisville Police

*Two police officers who were part of the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor have been informed that they will be terminated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The move comes nine months after Taylor was killed in her apartment when police attempted to search her home for drugs that they wrongly assumed were being stashed in the house.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes have both have been given pre-termination letters by Chief Yvette Gentry, WFPL reports.

“We intend to show up to the pre-termination hearing on Dec. 31 and we’re going to contest this action, although I’m not optimistic about Interim Chief Gentry changing her decision,” said Thomas Clay, the lawyer for Jaynes.

READ MORE: Woman Beats St. Louis Cop With Her Own Baton After Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

The termination letter of Louisville Police Officer Joshua Jaynes – who falsified the warrants on the raid of Breonna Taylor’s home. pic.twitter.com/Vk6gZc4iUj — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 29, 2020

Jaynes was responsible for falsifying the search warrant application that led to the botched raid Taylor’s home earlier this year.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment in March.

A search warrant revealed cops believed Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, 30, was hiding drugs or money at the apartment.

At the time of the raid, Glover was already in police custody 10 miles away. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s home. Many believe the officers targeted Taylor to rob her the money and drugs they believed she was in possession of.

Three undercover Louisville officers, Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, was also at the apartment at the time of the raid and he maintains that Louisville Police did not identify themselves before shots were fired.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.

The charges against Walker were ultimately dropped and now he is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.

“These are extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others,” Chief Gentry wrote in the pre-termination letter obtained by The New York Times.

Tuesday’s firings come after Hankison was terminated in June.