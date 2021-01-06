Dr. Dre’s Home Burglarized While He’s Hospitalized for Aneurysm – Theives Saw Window of Opportunity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Talk about taking advantage of a man while he’s down. That’s what some criminally minded folks had in mind when they targeted Dr. Dre‘s estate as the music mogul is hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

During a surveillance operation in the uber upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, police spotted an SUV thought to be involved in the ring and apprehended four suspects, reports TMZ.

Police said nothing was taken when the suspects tried and failed to break into Dre’s residence around 10pm Tuesday, according to ABC7.

Authorities think the men saw news coverage of Dre’s medical situation — that he was in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm — and saw a window of opportunity.

MORE NEWS: Blac Chyna’s Dramatic Reality Series Lands at WE TV, Watch Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre, whose actual name is Andre Young, hasn’t commented on the attempted burglary, but he has spoken out regarding his health.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he said in a statement. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dre’s hospitalization comes amid his bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young, who is seeking $2 million per month in spousal support.