Candace Owens Defines Segration as What Netflix is Doing with Black Categories

*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food delivery service Uber Eats — which highlights black-owned businesses — are nothing more than “segregation.”

Owens said on Twitter: “Netflix now has a category for ‘black cinema.’ Uber Eats now has a category for ‘black restaurants.’ The Left has reintroduced segregation back into American society under the guise of progressivism — they used #BLM propaganda to anger black people to the point of blindness,” The New York Post quotes.

The 31-year-old went on to say that Democrats are rebranding “segregation” as “black empowerment,” and said that it wouldn’t stop there. “Keep believing evil white conservatives want to bring harm to you while the actual evil white racist progressives continue to destroy your life.” Now, despite her tweets, social media users were quick to remind Miss Owens of the real purpose of companies highlighting Black content, Black creators and Black-owned businesses.

