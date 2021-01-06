Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Never Released Another Album After ‘Miseducation’

By Ny MaGee
lauryn hill - getty

*Lauryn Hill has revealed why she never dropped another album after the release of her iconic 1998 debut “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever!” she said in a rare interview with Rolling Stone for its “500 Greatest Albums” podcast on Amazon Music, per RapUp.com.

“With the Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express,” Hill explained. “After the Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and feature the hit singles: “Doo Wop (That Thing)“, “Ex-Factor“, and “Everything Is Everything“. The album earned 10 nominations, winning five awards. In 2015, it was included by the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry.

In her Rolling Stone interview, Hill reflected on the album’s legacy. 

“I’ve always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently but the LOVE in the album, the passion, it’s intention is to me, undeniable,” she said. “I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently.”

She added, “At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. … I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe the Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this–defy convention when the convention is questionable.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

