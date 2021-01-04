Monday, January 4, 2021
‘Soho Karen’ Speaks! Wants U to Know She’s ‘Puerto Rican’ but REFUSES to Address Attack of Young Boy / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
SoHo Karen Identified

*Miya Ponsetto, better known as “SoHo Karen,” has now spoken out for the first time since being seen on video accusing and assaulting a young black boy of stealing her iPhone in an NYC hotel.

The only problem is she is not addressing the elephant in the room: Her accusal and attack of the youngster who, it turns out, did NOT steal her phone.

In a video shared on social media by the NYPD, Ponsetto can be seen suddenly running at 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and grabbing him by the waist in the Arlo Hotel. The boy was tackled to the ground. Unbelievably, Ponsetto is yet to be charged with any crime.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is not exactly saying inside, either. She’s back in Southern California and was stopped by a reporter when she was spotted at a Mcdonald’s on Saturday.

Kenyon Harrold Jr & Snr - Miya Ponsetto
Kenyon Harrold Jr. & Snr. – Miya Ponsetto

Ponsetto was asked how she is holding up but ignored the reporters’ questions and refused to answer directly.

“Do you have any regrets about what happened the other day?” the reporter asks.

“I’m good,” she replies. “Have a very good day. Take care of yourself,” she responds.

“Are you worried that the police are looking for you? Are you concerned about the warrant for your arrest? Why did you do it?” the reporter probes.

“I’m actually 22, so I don’t know what the problem is here – and I’m also Puerto Rican. Take care of yourself!” Miya responds.

Miya Ponsetto can be seen in exclusive DailyMail.com photos making the quick trip to the fast-food restaurant in Fillmore, California – her first outing since being unmasked as the woman who accosted Keyon Jr.

As we reported earlier, Ponsetto and her mother were arrested for creating a disturbance at the posh Penninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in February od 2020.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that when they arrived at the hotel and tried to get Ponsetto and her mother to depart, her mother allegedly pushed and kicked a cop.

Nicole was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer and being drunk in public, and Miya was arrested on a charge of being drunk in public. They have a court hearing later this month.

Fisher Jack

