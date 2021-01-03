*Well now isn’t this interesting and totally not surprising. Miya Ponsetto, infamously known far and wide as SoHo Karen because she attacked a black teen after falsely accusing him of stealing her iPhone, is no stranger to starting ish at hotels, it seems. In fact, she was arrested for creating a disturbance a year ago in February.

Not only is Ponsetto being looked at for possible arrest by authorities in NYC over the iPhone incident, but she also caused quite a fuss — allegedly — at the Peninsula hotel in Bev Hills back in February.

Miya and her mom, Nicole apparently wore out their welcome when Peninsula staff ordered them to leave, but they refused. Law enforcement sources say someone from the hotel called police, told them the women looked drunk and refused to leave … so Beverly Hills cops showed up to handle the situation.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources say when they arrived and tried to get Miya and Nicole to leave, Nicole allegedly pushed and kicked a cop. Both women were arrested … Nicole for battery on a police officer and being drunk in public. While Miya was arrested for being drunk in public. They have a court hearing later this month.

Now get this … the L.A. County District Attorney charged both women on May 27, 2020. The very next day, Miya was arrested again, this time for drunk driving. She pled no contest and was sentenced to 3 years probation, 30 hours of community service and she must take a 9-month alcohol/drug counseling program.

As for the phone incident — in case you don’t know turns out she left her phone in an Uber — seems Miya has a thing for phones — her Etsy page is littered with custom phone cases she favors. Even if she’s obsessed with phones, it’s no reason to flip out on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., New York authorities are considering serious charges against her.

Cops are currently on the hunt for 22-year-old Miya. Like the NYPD, so far we’ve been unable to contact her, although we do know she’s back in SoCal, where she lives.

Speaking of Southern California, Los Angeles based civil rights leaders (Earl Ofari Hutchinson and Najee Ali – see their news conference via video immediately above) are demanding that the LAPD arrest and extradite Ponsetto for attacking the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold after falsely accusing the youngster of stealing her phone. The incident was caught on video and went viral via social media. Hutchinson also demanded that New York prosecutors bring hate crime charges against Ponsetto.

“The immediate arrest by the LAPD and extradition of Ponsetto,” says Hutchinson,” Will send the strong message that those who perpetrate racially motivated attacks will be swiftly arrested, extradited and prosecuted—with no exceptions in L.A. It will also send the message to New York prosecutors that hate crime charges should be filed against her.”