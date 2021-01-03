Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home Living race
race

‘SoHo Karen’ Was Busted in Another Hotel Incident – LA Activists Demand LAPD Arrest/Extradite Her – VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Well now isn’t this interesting and totally not surprising. Miya Ponsetto, infamously known far and wide as SoHo Karen because she attacked a black teen after falsely accusing him of stealing her iPhone, is no stranger to starting ish at hotels, it seems. In fact, she was arrested for creating a disturbance a year ago in February.

Not only is Ponsetto being looked at for possible arrest by authorities in NYC over the iPhone incident, but she also caused quite a fuss — allegedly — at the Peninsula hotel in Bev Hills back in February.

Miya and her mom, Nicole apparently wore out their welcome when Peninsula staff ordered them to leave, but they refused. Law enforcement sources say someone from the hotel called police, told them the women looked drunk and refused to leave … so Beverly Hills cops showed up to handle the situation.

MORE NEWS: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Here’s more via TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources say when they arrived and tried to get Miya and Nicole to leave, Nicole allegedly pushed and kicked a cop. Both women were arrested … Nicole for battery on a police officer and being drunk in public. While Miya was arrested for being drunk in public. They have a court hearing later this month.

Now get this … the L.A. County District Attorney charged both women on May 27, 2020. The very next day, Miya was arrested again, this time for drunk driving. She pled no contest and was sentenced to 3 years probation, 30 hours of community service and she must take a 9-month alcohol/drug counseling program.

As for the phone incident — in case you don’t know turns out she left her phone in an Uber — seems Miya has a thing for phones — her Etsy page is littered with custom phone cases she favors. Even if she’s obsessed with phones, it’s no reason to flip out on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., New York authorities are considering serious charges against her.

Cops are currently on the hunt for 22-year-old Miya. Like the NYPD, so far we’ve been unable to contact her, although we do know she’s back in SoCal, where she lives.

Speaking of Southern California, Los Angeles based civil rights leaders (Earl Ofari Hutchinson and Najee Ali – see their news conference via video immediately above) are demanding that the LAPD arrest and extradite Ponsetto for attacking the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold after falsely accusing the youngster of stealing her phone. The incident was caught on video and went viral via social media. Hutchinson also demanded that New York prosecutors bring hate crime charges against Ponsetto.

“The immediate arrest by the LAPD and extradition of Ponsetto,” says Hutchinson,” Will send the strong message that those who perpetrate racially motivated attacks will be swiftly arrested, extradited and prosecuted—with no exceptions in L.A. It will also send the message to New York prosecutors that hate crime charges should be filed against her.”

Previous articleLarry Buford Book Review: Remarks on A ‘Remarkable Journey’ with Larry King
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Family - Parenting - Births

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
Social Heat

New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A lot of folks don't agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO