Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s Call with GA’s Secretary of State as ‘Bold Abuse of Power’ [VIDEO]

*Vice President-elect Kamala Harris slammed President Donald Trump’s call pushing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes to overturn the election results.

We reported earlier, audio of Trump pleading with Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in a one-hour phone call Saturday has been posted online by the Washington Post.

The outlet obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump badgered, berated and begged Raffensperger to act, and at one point suggested he could be guilty of a “criminal offense,” by knowing about alleged election interference and not reporting it. Trump also asked that officials determine that ballots were shredded in Fulton County and that Dominion election machinery was removed or tampered with.

Harris described the call as a “bald-faced, bold abuse of power,” while speaking at a drive-thru rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday.

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation,” @KamalaHarris says of the Trump-Raffensperger call in Georgia. “It was certainly the voice of desperation… and it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/VJTjWAyUwg — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 3, 2021

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation?” Harris asked the audience. “Well it was, yes, certainly, the voice of desperation, most certainly that, and it was a bald, bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States.”

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Trump wasn’t trying to hear it.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

At another point, Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During the rally on Sunday, Harris called out the failed attempts to overturn the election on false allegations of voter fraud.

“And then look at the most recent history, which is that after you elected, you turned Georgia blue, you elected Joe Biden President of the United States, you elected the first black woman in the history of our country to be the Vice President of the United States, and they have the gall to suggest you didn’t know what you were doing, you must have gone about it in a way that was illegitimate,” she said.

Hear/watch her tell it via the Twitter video above, and listen to Trump’s audio below.