Aaliyah’s Official YouTube Channel Coming in 2021, Estate Confirms

*Aaliyah’s estate has announced that her official YouTube channel is coming next year.

“Thank you for all of your love and support,” read the caption below an image of the announcement posted to the late singer’s Instagram account. “We are proud to announce that the Estate is now in control of the “Aaliyah” YouTube account. 2021 will the year of Aaliyah! See you all in the new year!”

The news comes two months after the singer’s official estate confirmed an upcoming book will is in the works that will chronicle Aaliyah’s life and career.

According to Billboard, “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah” will drop Aug. 17, 2021, under Simon & Schuster/Atria Books.

Written by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the title “will focus on the span of Aaliyah’s life and career — from her earliest beginnings singing in Detroit all the way through to her game-changing musical era with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and the late Static Major,” revealed in a press release. “The book also includes a deep dive into her tumultuously abusive entanglement with R. Kelly and an intense investigation on the crash that ended her life.”

Says Iandoli: “I wrote this book as an Aaliyah fan. This is for all of us who for the last twenty years can spot her influence everywhere, while wishing she was still here. I left no stone unturned, and I hope I’ve added to her legacy properly.”

Aaliyah’s estate previously announced that her music will finally be available on streaming services “in the near future.”

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the August statement read. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

Fans can check out most of Aaliyah’s music videos here.