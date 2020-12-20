What’s ‘The Midnight Sky’s’ David Oyelowo’s Pet Peeve? (Watch)

*Follow astronauts Commander Gordon Adewole (David Oyelowo) and Sully (Felicity Jones) as they try to return to earth after a mysterious global catastrophe in Netflix‘s post-apocalyptic tale “The Midnight Sky.”

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with co-stars about teeth, tummies and utilities.

FT: What is your carbon footprint pet peeve?

DO: When my kids are brushing their teeth and they leave the tap water on – that’s quite annoying! Or when someone is doing the dishes and their using more water than they need.

FJ: Lights! Not switching the lights off when you leave a room.

FT: Is that something your parents didn’t like too?

FJ: Absolutely! It’s so hard to break. I go around turning off lights. Just like my mother.

DO: It’s seeing my electricity bill…that does it for me! That’s enough motivation!

FT: New experiences bring new learning opportunities, what did you learn while working on “The Midnight Sky?”

DO: There were lots of skills to acquire that I didn’t have. The space walk we did required a lot of training and a lot of core work. George (Clooney) knows this better than anyone having done “Gravity” and “Solaris” – playing an astronaut a couple of times. A lot of effort goes into seeming effortless. You’re actually working your body quite hard to seem like your just floating. A skill we had to acquire was talking as fast as we needed to – while our bodies were moving at zero-G slowness. It’s like patting your stomach and rubbing your head or should I say patting your head and rubbing your stomach.

FJ: It was fascinating watching George work and seeing how he operated a set. Being an actor and then going into being a director.

