What’s ‘The Midnight Sky’s’ David Oyelowo’s Pet Peeve? (Watch)
*Follow astronauts Commander Gordon Adewole (David Oyelowo) and Sully (Felicity Jones) as they try to return to earth after a mysterious global catastrophe in Netflix‘s post-apocalyptic tale “The Midnight Sky.”
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with co-stars about teeth, tummies and utilities.
FT: What is your carbon footprint pet peeve?
DO: When my kids are brushing their teeth and they leave the tap water on – that’s quite annoying! Or when someone is doing the dishes and their using more water than they need.
FJ: Lights! Not switching the lights off when you leave a room.
FT: Is that something your parents didn’t like too?
FJ: Absolutely! It’s so hard to break. I go around turning off lights. Just like my mother.
DO: It’s seeing my electricity bill…that does it for me! That’s enough motivation!
FT: New experiences bring new learning opportunities, what did you learn while working on “The Midnight Sky?”
DO: There were lots of skills to acquire that I didn’t have. The space walk we did required a lot of training and a lot of core work. George (Clooney) knows this better than anyone having done “Gravity” and “Solaris” – playing an astronaut a couple of times. A lot of effort goes into seeming effortless. You’re actually working your body quite hard to seem like your just floating. A skill we had to acquire was talking as fast as we needed to – while our bodies were moving at zero-G slowness. It’s like patting your stomach and rubbing your head or should I say patting your head and rubbing your stomach.
FJ: It was fascinating watching George work and seeing how he operated a set. Being an actor and then going into being a director.
T.I. Talks ‘Monster Hunter’ His New Film – EUR Exclusive/Watch
*Sony Pictures Releasing’s “Monster Hunter” comes out today.
The action fantasy, based on the video game series, follows a unit of soldiers into a new world of dangerous and powerful monsters – who rule their domain with deadly ferocity. Milla Jovovich stars as Captain Artemis and Tip T.I. Harris as Link.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Harris about Africa, auditions and the internet.
FT: Do you still have to audition for acting roles?
TI: I do for some things. I didn’t for this role. One thing I learned is if you maintain the equity in your art no one will be able to tell you what position you fit in because you’re in the driver’s seat. The Tyler Perry’s [of the world] have shown us that.
FT: According to the production notes, while the cast of “Monster Hunter” was in Africa, there was no Wi-Fi for four days, what did you do without Wi-Fi?
TI: Who didn’t have Wi-Fi?! I had Wi-Fi! I keep me some Wi-Fi! It was spotty but I kept me some Wi-Fi. I’m a master of solutions.
FT: What was it like filming in Africa?
TI: Some moments were calm, serene and reflective. And then you had some days that were just egregiously bad. The [hot weather] mixed with the cold weather so fast it was hard to prepare for [the different temperatures]. It was hard to get used to the weather – as soon as you were comfortable being cold the sun would be up and you would be hot.
FT: What would be your ideal genre or dream co-stars to film with?
TI: I’d love to work with Will Smith or Jamie Foxx again.
“Monster Hunter”also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Tony Jaa.
Gerard Butler vs A Planet-Destroying Comet In ‘Greenland’ (Watch)
*What would your family do if a planet-destroying comet was racing towards Earth?
“Greenland” follows Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as they fight for survival in the STX Films’ releasing tomorrow on video-on-demand.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the stars about fruit, rooftop parties and March 2020.
FT: What would you put in your emergency disaster survival kit?
MB: Chocolate, alcohol and a good book.
GB: A face mask and sanitizer! And a banana you need food. Plus, it’s healthy and has potassium.
FT: If a comet was racing to Earth, would you hunker down, fight, or go to a rooftop party and celebrate life?
MB: I would go down fighting.
GB: It depends. Do we have the opportunity to go to a safe haven? Is there something to aim for…I would do that. Otherwise, I don’t even know if I would hunker down. I’ve thought about this a lot. When you’re in nature you understand everything. I imagine going out into nature and accepting it. When you’re in nature you understand everything. Whatever will be, will be.
MB: That’s not me.
GB: I’m not saying when the clouds are coming, I wouldn’t be going, ‘Ahhhh, it’s coming, look at the speed of it!’
FT: What was it like filming “Greenland” before March 2020 and Covid-19?
GB: It was a great experience other than the opening scenes. We carefully crafted…to get this complex family dynamic that serves you for the whole movie. The rest of it – we were just thrown in there because we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t do a lot of rehearsal. It was all instinctive. Truthful and in the moment.
MB: Now when I think about those really massive crowd scenes – we were in the middle of it all – it gives me a little bit of anxiety. The idea of being around so many people without masks on seems like such a foreign concept.
Don’t Miss Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
*On December 23 follow Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler on a space adventure in “The Midnight Sky.”
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the trio about thermostats, River Thames and tendencies.
FT: What’s your carbon footprint pet peeve?
TB: Littering gets up and under my skin. If I see anyone throw something out of a car or on the ground, it gets under my skin. I can’t stand it.
DB: [Running the water] drives me nuts! I’ve turned off the faucet for another guy at the gym. They’re shaving or whatever and the water is running – you shouldn’t do that. I try to be wise in my own home. I always use a bucket if it’s going to take a long time for the water to get hot. Water is crucial.
KC: The thermostat in the house. I can’t imagine how anyone can have it so cold in the summer or so hot in the winter. I try to control it the best I can.
FT: What kind of advice or directorial note did George Clooney give to you?
TB: Career advice – He said to start producing now! Start a production company now. Do it now. Do not wait. Get to it while you’re at this age. He said, he wished he started one even sooner. I haven’t taken that advice yet, but I will!
DB: [Being able to] watch the guy in action – how he goes easily through life, that’s probably the key for greatness. He’s so down-to-earth and he doesn’t forget the importance of having fun.
KC: Many times throughout the shoot he would get rather close to me – I think to not embarrass me and he would say, ‘act better!’ [Jokingly].
FT: What was it like on location, the set or behind the scenes?
KC: I had a great time. I had never spent time in London like that before. I hit up all the trains and museums. I got into a routine of running a couple miles every single day along the River Thames. It was awesome! It’s a great city. I can’t wait to go back!
