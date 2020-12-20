EUR Exclusive | Patty Jenkins: The Woman Behind #WW84 (Watch)

*It’s fast forward to the 1980s with Patty Jenkins!

Directed from a screenplay she co-wrote and based on characters from the DC Comics, “Wonder Woman 1984” releases on December 25 in theaters and HBO Max. Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman, alongside Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”/”Narcos”) who plays Maxwell Lord. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with the director about monopoly, wishes, and bravery.

FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?

PJ: Monopoly and skateboarding! I used to skateboard and now my son is a passionate skateboarder.

INTERESTING STORY: ‘I Said NO Tongue’ – LaToya Tonodeo Lays Down the Law Regarding Kissing on ‘Power Book II Ghost’

FT: If you could grant Gal and Pedro…. one wish, what would it be for and why?

PJ: For Gal and Pedro I wish it was easier being a celebrity. Not to play a little violin – for people who have so much – but it’s a great responsibility for them. They’re both very much in the spotlight right now. They both take their responsibility incredibly seriously and want to bring good into the world – I wish that was easier. Thank God they’re both such wonderful people!

FT: There’s a major scene in the film about retracting, what’s one thing you would renounce?

PJ: In real life, a lack of bravery. I feel like so much of the evil in our world comes from people being cowards. Either they’re too afraid to face the truth or too afraid to make a change. Or too afraid to think differently. Or too afraid to do the right thing. I struggle with it too just like everyone. I hope these superhero movies inspire people to find the hero within themselves, even when it’s not popular.

WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here.