EURweb Original Content
African Shaman Makhosi Nejeser Explains How to Ceremonially Say Goodbye to 2020
*As we round out a globally challenging year and approach a new one, many are looking forward to also renewing their minds, bodies, and spirits.
When it comes to cleansing the negative experiences of 2020, Makhosi Nejeser, a fully initiated Sanusi (Zulu Shaman) suggests traditional methods of personal healing, consciousness development, and transformation to start anew. With years of study and practice in ritual ceremonies, her insight on transcending the tumult includes suggestions for growth and endurance.
Nejeser bridges understanding between esoteric truths and practical and real-world applications. By breaking down complex spiritual ideas practiced by our ancestors, she makes them more approachable and relevant to contemporary growth seekers.
MORE NEWS: Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
View this post on Instagram
In her own words, she guides us on not just the necessity of cleansing but also what would be considered spiritual and physical well-being maintenance.
“There are two things that I highly recommend everyone do regularly and the first is a very simple energetic cleanse. I know that right now things like smudging, etc, are really popular for that, but I’m actually a proponent of simply using water. We don’t have to hurt or endanger any plants in order to utilize water. It helps with setting the intention of cleansing from all of the fear and impatience and heaviness felt since this pandemic started. The other thing that I invite people to look at and where shamanism—not just the ceremonial or ritual aspect of it—is useful is with regards to relationship,” Nejeser says. “Shamanism is really a paradigm that’s built on understanding and prioritizing relationships — a relationship with oneself, and with one’s family, lineage and ancestry as well as our relationship with nature and how we find ourselves harmonized within it. With many people that I’ve been guiding through this time, a lot of them are struggling because they’re coming to this realization that they were operating in a robotic mode, and that their relationships were unstable, or not like they desire for them to be. The energetic instability that we’re experiencing in the world right now is also showing up in our personal lives. This time offers us an opportunity to look at what is working and what is not and be open to the shift.”
As for actual techniques for undertaking a personal shift during difficult times she further advises certain procedures. She states:
“One of the simplest things that people can do is bringing their awareness to the breath. Allowing yourself to take intentional, deep breaths by itself begins to relax the nervous system, calm the mind, bring you into the present, and then from there, you can take these three steps: The first step is essential to awaken, which is about becoming aware. The second step is to align yourself with what it is that you desire moving forward. The third is to activate, which is the aligned action portion of that three-step process. The most important thing out of that is to develop our awareness of what is actually happening, not what we believe is happening. And then looking at, is this actually serving me? Is it serving my family, my community? Is it serving us as a whole? If not, then what is serving us? What new path can we choose? That process would take us in a more desirable direction.”
Makhosi Nejeser offers a free quiz that helps seekers know their own level of self-awareness, as well as a bonus activation, which helps to expand into the next level. Find the free quiz and the Activate Your Intuition course available on her website http://www.theroyalshaman.com.
** FEATURED STORY **
EUR Exclusive | Patty Jenkins: The Woman Behind #WW84 (Watch)
*It’s fast forward to the 1980s with Patty Jenkins!
Directed from a screenplay she co-wrote and based on characters from the DC Comics, “Wonder Woman 1984” releases on December 25 in theaters and HBO Max. Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman, alongside Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”/”Narcos”) who plays Maxwell Lord. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with the director about monopoly, wishes, and bravery.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
PJ: Monopoly and skateboarding! I used to skateboard and now my son is a passionate skateboarder.
INTERESTING STORY: ‘I Said NO Tongue’ – LaToya Tonodeo Lays Down the Law Regarding Kissing on ‘Power Book II Ghost’
FT: If you could grant Gal and Pedro…. one wish, what would it be for and why?
PJ: For Gal and Pedro I wish it was easier being a celebrity. Not to play a little violin – for people who have so much – but it’s a great responsibility for them. They’re both very much in the spotlight right now. They both take their responsibility incredibly seriously and want to bring good into the world – I wish that was easier. Thank God they’re both such wonderful people!
FT: There’s a major scene in the film about retracting, what’s one thing you would renounce?
PJ: In real life, a lack of bravery. I feel like so much of the evil in our world comes from people being cowards. Either they’re too afraid to face the truth or too afraid to make a change. Or too afraid to think differently. Or too afraid to do the right thing. I struggle with it too just like everyone. I hope these superhero movies inspire people to find the hero within themselves, even when it’s not popular.
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here.
** FEATURED STORY **
What’s ‘The Midnight Sky’s’ David Oyelowo’s Pet Peeve? (Watch)
*Follow astronauts Commander Gordon Adewole (David Oyelowo) and Sully (Felicity Jones) as they try to return to earth after a mysterious global catastrophe in Netflix‘s post-apocalyptic tale “The Midnight Sky.”
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with co-stars about teeth, tummies and utilities.
FT: What is your carbon footprint pet peeve?
DO: When my kids are brushing their teeth and they leave the tap water on – that’s quite annoying! Or when someone is doing the dishes and their using more water than they need.
FJ: Lights! Not switching the lights off when you leave a room.
FT: Is that something your parents didn’t like too?
FJ: Absolutely! It’s so hard to break. I go around turning off lights. Just like my mother.
DO: It’s seeing my electricity bill…that does it for me! That’s enough motivation!
FT: New experiences bring new learning opportunities, what did you learn while working on “The Midnight Sky?”
DO: There were lots of skills to acquire that I didn’t have. The space walk we did required a lot of training and a lot of core work. George (Clooney) knows this better than anyone having done “Gravity” and “Solaris” – playing an astronaut a couple of times. A lot of effort goes into seeming effortless. You’re actually working your body quite hard to seem like your just floating. A skill we had to acquire was talking as fast as we needed to – while our bodies were moving at zero-G slowness. It’s like patting your stomach and rubbing your head or should I say patting your head and rubbing your stomach.
FJ: It was fascinating watching George work and seeing how he operated a set. Being an actor and then going into being a director.
For more details on Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” follow @themidnightskymovie | #The MidnightSky
** FEATURED STORY **
T.I. Talks ‘Monster Hunter’ His New Film – EUR Exclusive/Watch
*Sony Pictures Releasing’s “Monster Hunter” comes out today.
The action fantasy, based on the video game series, follows a unit of soldiers into a new world of dangerous and powerful monsters – who rule their domain with deadly ferocity. Milla Jovovich stars as Captain Artemis and Tip T.I. Harris as Link.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Harris about Africa, auditions and the internet.
FT: Do you still have to audition for acting roles?
TI: I do for some things. I didn’t for this role. One thing I learned is if you maintain the equity in your art no one will be able to tell you what position you fit in because you’re in the driver’s seat. The Tyler Perry’s [of the world] have shown us that.
RELATED: T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
FT: According to the production notes, while the cast of “Monster Hunter” was in Africa, there was no Wi-Fi for four days, what did you do without Wi-Fi?
TI: Who didn’t have Wi-Fi?! I had Wi-Fi! I keep me some Wi-Fi! It was spotty but I kept me some Wi-Fi. I’m a master of solutions.
FT: What was it like filming in Africa?
TI: Some moments were calm, serene and reflective. And then you had some days that were just egregiously bad. The [hot weather] mixed with the cold weather so fast it was hard to prepare for [the different temperatures]. It was hard to get used to the weather – as soon as you were comfortable being cold the sun would be up and you would be hot.
FT: What would be your ideal genre or dream co-stars to film with?
TI: I’d love to work with Will Smith or Jamie Foxx again.
“Monster Hunter”also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Tony Jaa.
For more details on Sony’s “Monster Hunter” follow @monsterhuntermovie or click here
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]