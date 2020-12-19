The History Makers Present ‘An Evening with … Debra Lee’ featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan

*Join us for the last installment of The HistoryMakers Year in Review for the years 2019 and 2020.

What a difference a year makes as 2019 found The HistoryMakers busy holding regional receptions and returning to Los Angeles to mount for the first time its An Evening With…PBS-TV taping and fundraiser with An Evening With Debra Lee, showcasing the life and career of media and entertainment mogul Debra Lee, former CEO of BET.

It also expanded the reach of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in 80 colleges, universities and public libraries as well as adding 131 interviews to its archival collection. [email protected], The HistoryMakers launched a sustainability campaign with $7.5 million raised out of a $20 million goal.

[email protected] started the year with the launch, with a generous gift from Ursula Burns, of its WomanMakers Initiative, as well as gifts from Baldwin Richardson Foods Eric Johnson, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and his wife Andréa Frazier and Lincoln Financial Corporation.

Before the COVID pandemic, only fifteen HistoryMakers were added to The HistoryMakers’ archives. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes a musical tribute featuring Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper, provided courtesy of International Jazz Day and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in tribute to Ursula Burns, Kenneth & Andréa Frazier, Eric Johnson, Debra Lee and those interviewed in 2019 and 2020.

Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Debra Lee.

Atten: Supporters and Friends of The HistoryMakers:

The program tonight begins with a musical tribute to our 2019 and 2020 HistoryMakers by Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper. The evening closes with a special viewing of An Evening With Debra Lee featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan followed by The HistoryMakers On Courage.

TUNE IN AT 7 EST HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYFULFmabgM