The History Makers Present ‘An Evening with … Debra Lee’ featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan
*Join us for the last installment of The HistoryMakers Year in Review for the years 2019 and 2020.
What a difference a year makes as 2019 found The HistoryMakers busy holding regional receptions and returning to Los Angeles to mount for the first time its An Evening With…PBS-TV taping and fundraiser with An Evening With Debra Lee, showcasing the life and career of media and entertainment mogul Debra Lee, former CEO of BET.
It also expanded the reach of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in 80 colleges, universities and public libraries as well as adding 131 interviews to its archival collection. [email protected], The HistoryMakers launched a sustainability campaign with $7.5 million raised out of a $20 million goal.
[email protected] started the year with the launch, with a generous gift from Ursula Burns, of its WomanMakers Initiative, as well as gifts from Baldwin Richardson Foods Eric Johnson, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and his wife Andréa Frazier and Lincoln Financial Corporation.
Before the COVID pandemic, only fifteen HistoryMakers were added to The HistoryMakers’ archives. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes a musical tribute featuring Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper, provided courtesy of International Jazz Day and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in tribute to Ursula Burns, Kenneth & Andréa Frazier, Eric Johnson, Debra Lee and those interviewed in 2019 and 2020.
Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Debra Lee.
Atten: Supporters and Friends of The HistoryMakers:
The program tonight begins with a musical tribute to our 2019 and 2020 HistoryMakers by Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper. The evening closes with a special viewing of An Evening With Debra Lee featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan followed by The HistoryMakers On Courage.
TUNE IN AT 7 EST HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYFULFmabgM
Tamar Braxton Explains Suicide Attempt: ‘I Thought My Son Deserved Better / WATCH
*In a new episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” singer and reality star Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt and admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.
In the heartbreaking clip, Braxton, 43 explains, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
“You thought he would be better without you?” host Taraji P. Henson asked, with Braxton replying, “I thought in that moment.”
The singer went on to tearfully explain, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton adds. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
By the way, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.
“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us,” Henson shared. “Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I’m not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life.”
“Peace of Mind With Taraji” episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)
*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.
In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.
In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.
“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”
Watch his GMA interview below:
The Pulse of Entertainment: Lifetime’s ‘Christmas at the Castle’ stars Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte
*“It’s a true story of Scottish history,” said Brooke Burfitt (Plan Z), who stars in the Lifetime holiday movie presentation of “Christmas at the Castle” with Dan Jeannotte (Hallmark’s “Good Witch”). “It’s a Celtic Christmas.”
Christmas at the Castle airs on the Lifetime network Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It follows Blaire Henderson (Brooke) a perfume expert from New York who is ordered by her boss to acquire a rare fragrance located in a remote town in Scotland owned by Aristocrat, Earl Alistair McGregor (Dan), who refuses to sell it. Her attempt at convincing him to tell her the secrets to the fragrance makes for a very light and heart-felt movie.
“The script is delightful. Shot in Scotland,” said Dan Jeannotte (Netflix’s “Designated Survivor”) about his experience with the film. In reference to Christmas at the Castle he continued, “You see it from the view of the woman, a New York Perfume rep. She is given the job to get this beautiful perfume fragrance from this little perfume owner. Her boss is breathing down her neck. She doesn’t think it through trying to get closer to get this perfume. It is funny how she spends her time at the Castle with the Earl…not knowing how to act. It really is a nice story. Her relationship with the Earl, who I play…It begins deceptively…then they see each other as who they really are. You want them to find love….they have a nice chemistry. You hope that she gets her head out the ground.”
The deception is that she poses as a documentary filmmaker in her attempt to learn the secret formula of the rare fragrance. Christmas at the Castle is produced by Reel One Entertainment, with Rory Gorman, John Johnston, Lars Knudsen, Scott Lines, Rhys Williams, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould and Sebastian Battro as executive producers.
“I got to know Reel One Entertainment the last two years to present ideas to Lifetime. I’m on both sides (acting and producing), I’m primarily an actress. I have ideas for films because I watch films…and this one, I did not let go. So I came up with the concept but I did not write the script though,” Burfitt pointed out.
The script for Christmas at the Castle was written by Louise Burfitt-Dons (her mother) and directed by Ryan Alexander Dewar. The airing date just so happens to be the birthday of Brooke Burfitt. The Reel One Entertainment project was first released as Christmas in the Highlands in 2019 in the United Kingdom with Brooke as one of its producers and Louise as screenwriter.
British native Brooke Burfitt’s acting credits include Pulp (2012), Plan Z (2014), By Any Means (2017), Maternal Secrets (2018), and Christmas in the Highlands (2019). Canadian native Dan Jeannotte’s credits include CW’s “Reign” series (2016-2017); Hallmark’s “Good Witch” (2015 – 2019) series; “The Bold Type” series (2017 – 2020); Assassin III (Game, 2012); Assassin IV: Black Flag (Game, 2013); Assassin’s Creed: Unity (Game, 2014); Assassin: Unity-Dead King (Game 2015); Netflix’s “Designated Survivor” (2018) with Kiefer Sutherland, and Red 2 (2013) with Bruce Willis, www.Brooke-Burfitt.com www.DanJeannotte.com www.MyLifetime.com www.ReelOneEnt.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
