Terrence Howard Remembers Seeing His Father Tyrone Kill a Man Just Before Christmas 49 Years Ago
*Every Christmas, actor Terrence Howard probably conjures up visions of a deadly incident that happened in 1971, just a few days before Christmas that involved his father.
As Terrence, who was almost three years old at the time, was waiting in line with his two siblings, his pregnant mother Anita Howard and father, Tyrone Howard, to see Santa Clause at a popular department store in Cleveland, Ohio, a man and others waiting accused Tyrone Howard and his family of cutting the line.
Words were exchanged, followed by eyewitnesses telling law officers that responded to the deadly crime scene that they saw the man, who was identified as Jack Fitzpatrick, pin Tyrone Howard to the wall and kneed him in the groin.
Tyrone pulled out a nail file and stabbed the man to death in front of traumatized kids and adults.
“I was standing next to my father, watching,” Terrence Howard recalled. “Then stuff happened so quickly. Blood was on the coats – and then my dad’s on a table, and then my dad is gone to prison.”
The deadly encounter made national news, as media outlets dubbed the violent encounter as “The Santa Line Slaying.” Tyrone was ultimately charged with second-degree murder. After pleading self-defense, he was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 months in prison.
After his release, Terrence’s mother divorced her husband. The future actor said that his father remained in his life, teaching him to be a man with the credo, “Never take the vertebrae out of your back or the bass out of your throat,” the elder Howard told his son repeatedly. “I ain’t raisin’ sheep. I raised men. Stay a man!”
Going about his life, things for Terrence Howard seem to happen that have involved altercations and reports of domestic incidents over the last two decades. In August of 2000, he was arrested for an altercation on a flight after the plane landed. In 2005, Terrence got into trouble under similar circumstances that put his father in prison many decades ago.
While Terrence was standing in the line of a restaurant, a fight with a man and the man’s wife happened, after Terrence was accused of cutting the line. It turned out – after the altercation – Terrence wasn’t even in line; he went to check the wait time to be seated at the restaurant. When emotions began to run high between Terrence and the man and wife, Terrence allegedly floored the man and allegedly hit the woman.
“She was trying to mace me,” the future star of ‘Empire’ said at the time. “And you can’t see anything so all you can do is try to bat somebody away, and I think that something caught her. But I wasn’t trying to hit her.”
While Terrence has had numerous roles on television, in film, and on-stage, perhaps his portrayal of Lucious Lyon in Fox’s “Empire” is the closes resemblance of “art imitating life.” On “Empire,” which premiered in 2015, Lucious (Terrence Howard) is the diabolical, street-savvy, hip hop record mogul. It seems wherever Lucious goes, trouble in the form of violence – sometimes deadly – often follows.
Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
*A 27-year-old Texas man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and two children before being found in bed with their bodies.
Bryan Richardson is facing three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement, per PEOPLE. On December 12, authorities responded to a welfare check for Richardson’s wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. When they entered the home, they found him on a bed with the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, covered in blood.
The police department issued a statement on their Facebook page about the incident, noting that “a fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder that occurred on December 12, 2020.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on December 13, 2020 and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000. pic.twitter.com/t48IU0Bmmp
— CopperasCovePolice (@CovePolice) December 13, 2020
At the home, officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer, and an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant. Richardson also killed the family’s little dog.
When an officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges.
During the booking process, Richardson was asked on a form if he was worried about losing his job, his wife or custody of his kids, and he told officers, “I already lost all of those,” according to KWTX.
Ware and Richardson married in 2015.
“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” the district’s Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell told KWTX in a statement.
Richardson is being held on $2.25 million bond.
Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
*Police in Mississippi are looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was abandoned at a Goodwill donation center with just a note and a change of clothes.
The 2-year-old boy was left behind the facility in Southaven on Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department. The note reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”
Surveillance cameras captured images of a Black man and a woman believed to have been involved with abandoning the the child, who has not been identified by name, PEOPLE reports.
Later in the afternoon, authorities arrested one suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public.
“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Southaven Police Department Chief Macon Moore said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”
One suspect is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Southaven, Mississippi, Goodwill store with nothing but a bag of clothes and a note, authorities said. https://t.co/zfD2No1RL6 pic.twitter.com/jsRbKpaYzI
— CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2020
“We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case,” Moore added. “The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”
An employee at the Goodwill center told WREG-TV that the man said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before leaving the premise.
“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center. The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” a spokesperson for Goodwill tells PEOPLE in a statement.
“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”
Teen Brothers Devin and Jonathan Massey Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car
*Tragedy has hit a Texas family in the worst way after two teenage brothers were fatally shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway.
The shooting occurred Saturday night outside of a home in Rosharon, Texas, PEOPLE reports.
Authorities responding to calls about gunfire found Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, dead inside the car. Another male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a witness claims multiple suspects in masks approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene.
“This was just a random act of violence,” Rebekah Foley, a family friend, told ABC13. The victims “had just come home from the grocery store” when they were shot.
“They had no chance,” Foley added.
I lost my two lil brothers last night. I know god left me on earth for a reason to up hold there names and live through them. I love bo-low and jojo never forget that 12/12/20 forever 🕊💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zWH7hI9tjP
— Ryan phillips #30 (@The_RPhillips30) December 13, 2020
Jonathan (Jojo) and Devin were students at Ridge Point High School.
“Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice,” the family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday. “It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind. As parents, we ask for any leads big or small.”
“Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers,” the statement continued. “As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day.”
The family hopes the brothers will “be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys.”
“To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful,” the family’s statement concluded.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses.
