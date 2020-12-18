Sean Kingston is Basically Laughing After Being Charged with Grand Theft and Warrant Issued

*As many know, singer Sean Kingston had a lot of issues with jewelers in the past and has even been sued several times for allegedly receiving his items and not paying! Despite his rocky history, it looks like he‘s still having trouble in this area.

According to TMZ, there’s currently a warrant issued out for his arrest due to an allegedly unpaid tab. Law enforcement sources tell the news site that Sean had some jewelry delivered to him, but has yet to pay for the goods.

Court records show that he’s been charged with grand theft because of this. Although cops don’t plan to actively track Sean down, the warrant is in their system. Since being issued, Sean has taken to his Instagram to laugh off the claims. Thoughts?

