‘Monster Hunter’ Starring T.I. (Watch)

*Sony Pictures Releasing, “Monster Hunter” comes out today.

The action fantasy, based on the video game series, follows a unit of soldiers into a new world of dangerous and powerful monsters – who rule their domain with deadly ferocity. Milla Jovovich stars as Captain Artemis and Tip T.I. Harris as Link.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Harris about Africa, auditions and the internet.

FT: Do you still have to audition for acting roles?

TI: I do for some things. I didn’t for this role. One thing I learned is if you maintain the equity in your art no one will be able to tell you what position you fit in because you’re in the driver’s seat. The Tyler Perry’s [of the world] have shown us that.

FT: According to the production notes, while the cast of “Monster Hunter” was in Africa, there was no Wi-Fi for four days, what did you do without Wi-Fi?

TI: Who didn’t have Wi-Fi?! I had Wi-Fi! I keep me some Wi-Fi! It was spotty but I kept me some Wi-Fi. I’m a master of solutions.

FT: What was it like filming in Africa?

TI: Some moments were calm, serene and reflective. And then you had some days that were just egregiously bad. The [hot weather] mixed with the cold weather so fast it was hard to prepare for [the different temperatures]. It was hard to get used to the weather – as soon as you were comfortable being cold the sun would be up and you would be hot.

FT: What would be your ideal genre or dream co-stars to film with?

TI: I’d love to work with Will Smith or Jamie Foxx again.

“Monster Hunter”also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Tony Jaa.

