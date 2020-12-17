Family - Parenting - Births
Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit
*Vanessa Bryant has fired back at her mother allegedly demanding $5 million in financial support in a lawsuit.
Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed court documents in California, alleging that she worked as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for Kobe Bryant’s family, and was never paid for it. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe’s death earlier this year, he promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”
According to People, the court docs continue, “Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements, and promises at any stage.”
Vanessa claims her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”
She shared with People Magazine, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”
“For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce,” Bryant continued. “My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.”
“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Bryant claimed. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of 10 years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016. Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother.”
“Earlier this year, I was looking for a new home for her and, a week later, she went on television and gave an interview disparaging our family and making false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast,” Bryant alleged. “Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn’t good enough.”
“She instead contacted me through intermediaries (contrary to what she claims, my phone number hasn’t changed) and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV,” Bryant claimed. “Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims.”
Bryant is mother to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, Capri Kobe, 18 months, and 13-year-old Gianna, who died in the same helicopter crash as Kobe.
Entertainment
Fantasia & Hubby Talk Fertility Battle, Video Series and Potential ‘Verzuz’ Slot (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Tamron Hall,” Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor Skyped in from their home in North Carolina to share details of their three-week journey from courtship to marriage and their challenging three-year road to fertility.
In November, the voice behind the “Tamron Hall” theme song announced that she was expecting her third child and came on the daily talk show to discuss her difficult path to conception and shared her reaction to the pregnancy test results.
The couple also spoke about the challenges they face working together on their video series, “Taylor Talks,” and Fantasia teased a potential future Verzuz battle.
Watch below:
Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor Open Up About Their 3-Year Pregnancy Journey
Fantasia’s Husband Kendall Taylor Convinced Her to Marry Him In 3 Weeks
Will Fantasia Ever Compete in a Verzuz Battle?
crime
Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
*Police in Mississippi are looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was abandoned at a Goodwill donation center with just a note and a change of clothes.
The 2-year-old boy was left behind the facility in Southaven on Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department. The note reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”
Surveillance cameras captured images of a Black man and a woman believed to have been involved with abandoning the the child, who has not been identified by name, PEOPLE reports.
Later in the afternoon, authorities arrested one suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public.
“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Southaven Police Department Chief Macon Moore said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”
One suspect is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Southaven, Mississippi, Goodwill store with nothing but a bag of clothes and a note, authorities said. https://t.co/zfD2No1RL6 pic.twitter.com/jsRbKpaYzI
— CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2020
“We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case,” Moore added. “The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”
An employee at the Goodwill center told WREG-TV that the man said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before leaving the premise.
“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center. The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” a spokesperson for Goodwill tells PEOPLE in a statement.
“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”
Entertainment
‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin ‘Relieved’ His Late Brother is No Longer Suffering (Watch)
*”Today” co-host Craig Melvin appeared briefly on the show Wednesday morning to thank well-wishers and his in-studio family for lifting him up after the loss of his older brother.
Lawrence Meadows died of colon cancer last week at the age of 43. His “Today” fam offered him their best wishes and shares memories of Lawrence. Melvin thanked them and said his family is “in a pretty good spot” now that his brother is no longer in pain.
“Our family is relieved. As you guys know, you’ve been along from the beginning of the journey, he was suffering at the end,” Melvin said. “You have someone that you love and that you cherish, you don’t want them to suffer anymore. His suffering is over.”
Watch below:
