** FEATURED STORY **
Gerard Butler vs A Planet-Destroying Comet In ‘Greenland’ (Watch)
*What would your family do if a planet-destroying comet was racing towards Earth?
“Greenland” follows Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as they fight for survival in the STX Films’ releasing tomorrow on video-on-demand.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the stars about fruit, rooftop parties and March 2020.
FT: What would you put in your emergency disaster survival kit?
MB: Chocolate, alcohol and a good book.
GB: A face mask and sanitizer! And a banana you need food. Plus, it’s healthy and has potassium.
FT: If a comet was racing to Earth, would you hunker down, fight, or go to a rooftop party and celebrate life?
MB: I would go down fighting.
GB: It depends. Do we have the opportunity to go to a safe haven? Is there something to aim for…I would do that. Otherwise, I don’t even know if I would hunker down. I’ve thought about this a lot. When you’re in nature you understand everything. I imagine going out into nature and accepting it. When you’re in nature you understand everything. Whatever will be, will be.
MB: That’s not me.
GB: I’m not saying when the clouds are coming, I wouldn’t be going, ‘Ahhhh, it’s coming, look at the speed of it!’
FT: What was it like filming “Greenland” before March 2020 and Covid-19?
GB: It was a great experience other than the opening scenes. We carefully crafted…to get this complex family dynamic that serves you for the whole movie. The rest of it – we were just thrown in there because we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t do a lot of rehearsal. It was all instinctive. Truthful and in the moment.
MB: Now when I think about those really massive crowd scenes – we were in the middle of it all – it gives me a little bit of anxiety. The idea of being around so many people without masks on seems like such a foreign concept.
For more details on STX Films’ “Greenland” follow @GreenlandMovie
** FEATURED STORY **
Don’t Miss Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
*On December 23 follow Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler on a space adventure in “The Midnight Sky.”
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the trio about thermostats, River Thames and tendencies.
FT: What’s your carbon footprint pet peeve?
TB: Littering gets up and under my skin. If I see anyone throw something out of a car or on the ground, it gets under my skin. I can’t stand it.
DB: [Running the water] drives me nuts! I’ve turned off the faucet for another guy at the gym. They’re shaving or whatever and the water is running – you shouldn’t do that. I try to be wise in my own home. I always use a bucket if it’s going to take a long time for the water to get hot. Water is crucial.
KC: The thermostat in the house. I can’t imagine how anyone can have it so cold in the summer or so hot in the winter. I try to control it the best I can.
FT: What kind of advice or directorial note did George Clooney give to you?
TB: Career advice – He said to start producing now! Start a production company now. Do it now. Do not wait. Get to it while you’re at this age. He said, he wished he started one even sooner. I haven’t taken that advice yet, but I will!
DB: [Being able to] watch the guy in action – how he goes easily through life, that’s probably the key for greatness. He’s so down-to-earth and he doesn’t forget the importance of having fun.
KC: Many times throughout the shoot he would get rather close to me – I think to not embarrass me and he would say, ‘act better!’ [Jokingly].
FT: What was it like on location, the set or behind the scenes?
KC: I had a great time. I had never spent time in London like that before. I hit up all the trains and museums. I got into a routine of running a couple miles every single day along the River Thames. It was awesome! It’s a great city. I can’t wait to go back!
For more details on Netflix‘s “The Midnight Sky” follow @themidnightskymovie | #The MidnightSky
** FEATURED STORY **
Anthony Hamilton Talks Bounce Trumpet Awards, Social Justice, New Music and More / WATCH
*Grammy-award winning artist and record producer Anthony Hamilton is set to perform new music during a Donnie Hathaway tribute at The 29th Bounce Trumpet Awards, which will premiere on Bounce TV tomorrow, Sunday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The event will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans including supermodel/actress Naomi Campbell, “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish” star-turned-activist Yara Shahidi, Transformational Georgia political figure Stacey Abrams, and former American Track & Field star, Tommie Smith.
Grammy-award superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams, actor Trevor Jackson, political activist Angela Davis, and former Congressman Bakari Sellers will pay tribute to the honorees.
Along with Hamilton, R&B Legends Bell Biv Devoe, Grammy Award-Winner Terrace Martin, and Hip-Hop Icon Busta Rhymes are also set to perform.
Hamilton discussed his new song “Mercy” featuring activist Tamika Mallory which was released yesterday (12-11-20) during a recent Zoom chat with EURweb correspondent Anasia Obioha.
“Mercy is a song that speaks from a vulnerable man – not a weak man but a vulnerable man who acknowledges the struggles and the things placed on him that are kind of heavy. Sometimes people tend to judge him and ridicule him not knowing what he’s dealing with,” Hamilton shared. “Not only is he dealing with being a black man in America but he’s dealing with being a father and sometimes a husband and a provider. Just having a little mercy can go along way and take some of the stress off of his back so he can perform to his full ability.”
The star also revealed that he and Jermaine Dupri are working on a joint project – his 10th album.
Dupri had originally signed Hamilton to So So Def back in the early ’00s and helped release his second and best-known album “Comin’ From Where I’m From.”
** FEATURED STORY **
Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Tells The Story of Clemon Tiger Ray-Ray McElrathbey / WATCH
*The freshman year of college is exciting for most college students. It’s the first time away from parents and you have the freedom you’ve been longing for. But for Ray-Ray McElrathbey, his freshman year of college was a lot different from his peers.
His mother had been battling an addiction for years and had to be admitted into a rehab program. This left Ray’s younger brother without a parental figure. Ray stepped up to help his brother after being told his mom would only be in treatment for a month. She needed more care and was ordered to stay in the program indefinitely.
Ray had to come to the tough decision to take care of his brother so that he wouldn’t be placed in foster care. At just 19 years old Ray had to become a father, student, and football player. That’s a lot for anyone to take on let alone a teenager. Ray’s schoolmate, who was a journalism major, wrote a piece for the school paper about Ray’s situation. The community got wind of the story and offered Ray help. This story grew and even began to make the local news. Movie producer Mark Ciardi saw this story and knew Ray’s story needed to be told on a larger scale.
“I, like a lot of people who saw these stories (about Ray-Ray) and was really moved, says Ciardi.
At the time the story broke it also got the attention of the NCAA which didn’t condone the help Ray was receiving because of the rules in regards to student-athletes receiving gifts and money. His scholarship was even threatened which put more stress on Ray who was just trying to do right by his family. We asked Ray if during that time he felt like he would have to give up football for his brother.
“Yes, there was a time that came about where I had to choose between school and my brother. But family is over everything. I would die for my family. I love football but I wouldn’t die for it, says Ray.
He is the true definition of family over everything.
Watch how Ray-Ray McElrathbey‘s story (“Safety“) unfolds on Disney + streaming on December 11th.
