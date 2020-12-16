Gospel
Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir Collaborate With Chrisette Michele On Christmas Single ‘The Manger’ / LISTEN
*Toronto, Canada — The Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir is one of Canada’s most sought after choirs.
Founded by Shawn Cotterell, Powerhouse took home a 2020 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant Award this year for Gospel Album of the Year for their IT’S NOT OVER – LIVE album.
The popular choir also garnered high-profile appearances this year in two movies: the Netflix original series “Self Made” Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker staring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and, the Lifetime Television Network movie event “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.”
Cotterell and Powerhouse are continually working and are ending the year with a new holiday single release “The Manger” featuring Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele. The Christmas ballad is a soulful pairing of Chrisette’s subtle and sweet vocal with the Powerhouse commanding yet warm presence. “The Manger” is written by Sean Simmonds and Fredrick Bussey and produced by Simmonds. Instrumentation is by Mario Maitland, III.
“It is a great honour and pleasure to work with Chrisette Michele on my choir’s latest recording,” says Cotterell. “Chrisette Michele is one of the artists I always wanted to work with. Her voice is one I studied during my time at the York University vocal jazz program. This experience has really blown my mind.”
Listen To “THE MANGER”:
Cotterell continues, “Two years ago, I stepped out in faith and reached out to Chrisette’s team about recording a Christmas song with my choir. I am grateful for this collaboration. I truly believe we have recorded something special during this pandemic and I cannot wait to share this single with everyone.”
“The Manger” is released by IndieBlu Music, a label services offering of Entertainment One Music Nashville. IndieBlu Music has also released two other Christmas singles from Powerhouse – “The Best Gift” and “I Believe In Miracles” featuring Patricia Shirley. All three Christmas songs are available now on all digital music outlets.
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Belt a Socially-Distant Holiday Mashup from Her Home
*On the Tuesday, December 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tony-nominated actress and Broadway legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Tamron to help celebrate military families during “HALLelujah it’s the holidays – a week of gifts galore” with a special holiday mashup of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Sheryl also discussed her Audible project, “Redefining DIVA 2.0: Life Lessons from The Original Dreamgirl” and shared her gratitude for military families.
She said: “To anyone who is in service to this country, let me tell you, they will never get all that they truly deserve. One, to be the kind of person that says, I will lay my life down for my country and its people – you should never be hungry, you should never be without a home, you should never be without healthcare. You should have everything you deserve for the rest of your life for committing to save my life, whenever it’s needed.”
Watch Sheryl’s holiday mashup and a clip from the interview below:
The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘Rudolph’ Christmas Song Released with a Gospel Twist by Jubilation / LISTEN
*“It’s a re-release. It is on Jubilation’s Christmas album,” said Rev. Stefanie R. Minatee about the release of the “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” single from Grammy Award winning Rev. Stef & Jubilation. “This song is re-released because I thought it spoke to a wider audience….with everyone at home.”
The “A Jubilation Christmas” album was released in 2013. By then they were already a part of a Grammy Award winning album. Rev. Stef’s Gospel choir has sung back-up for Queen Latifah at the Super Bowl XLIV; is featured on the Grammy Award winning Queen Latifah “Oh Happy Day: An All-Star Music Celebration” album; sang with Queen Latifah at the opening of the U.S. Tennis Tournaments when she sang her single “Spirit,” and they performed on “American Idol” backing up Joss Stone. The “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” single is also accompanied with a music video.
“It’s connected to Ray Charles because when I first heard this arrangement we were working with Ray Charles on the ‘Ray Charles Celebration of Christmas with Rev. Stef & Jubilation.’ When I heard it I just had to put my spin on it,” she pointed out.
Rev. Stefanie has a Bachelors Degree in Music Performance and a Certification in Music Education from Kean University. She also holds a Masters and a Doctorate Degree in Theology from Drew University. Her choir was formed when Larry Goldman, the CEO of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and her uncle Donald K. Tucker, a Civil Rights Activist and New Jersey Councilman, asked her to form the choir for NJPAC in 1998. She had already developed a reputation as an adult choir director for the First Baptist Church in N. J. The Jubilation Gospel Choir is also known for offering music scholarships. In 2002 she was ordained a minister and that year Rev. Stef & Jubilation, which boasts over 300 members in 25 cities, toured Japan with Ray Charles.
“We were the last choir to record with him,’ Dr. Minature said.
On her arrangement twist to the “Rudolph…” single she said, “You can hear the undertone of Gospel. Whatever I do you hear the undertone of the Gospel of Christ. You hear the African roots…stone beats. I try to intertwine all that into what we do.”
Rev. Stef served over 30 years teaching music education in the New Jersey public schools. Her ministry is through the Community Baptist Church in Englewood, N.J. Other credits of Rev. Stef & Jubilation Gospel choir include collaborations with Shirley Caesar, Isaac Hayes, Dionne Warwick and Kenny Logins. They have performed during concerts that included Albertina Walker, Kurt Carr and Donnie McClurkin. Rev. Stef & Jubilation has released a total of six albums. www.JubilationChoir.org www.RevStefandJubilation.org
The Pulse of Entertainment: Season 2 of ‘The Chosen’ Begins Filming in Utah at LDS Motion Picture Studio
*“Dallas, he did a short film for his church,” said Derral Eves, about the film The Chosen that resulted in an epic television series that has been viewed by 50 million people, with 50 different languages, and in 180 countries. Eves, a Youtube marketing guru, is the executive producer of the series. “It was shown to me. It was just amazing. I said, ‘Let’s do a television series.’ That’s how I got in on the project. I met Dallas and we became partners.”
The Chosen is about the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his relationship with each of his Disciples. The first season ends with Jesus still with us in the current day still spreading His ministry. I first watched the series on an airplane flight from Los Angeles to Baltimore at a time when I was so starved for a Biblically-based film on the life of Jesus Christ. Until Derral told me I thought it was an epic movie mini-series, not an eight-part television series. That is a testament to the creative writing skills, artistic imagination and outstanding directing skills of Dallas Jenkins – the creator and director of The Chosen. The Chosen was initially aired for free via VidAngel, a streaming platform and a mobile app in April 2020. In October it began airing on BYUtv.
The second season of The Chosen began shooting in November under the leadership of Director Dallas Jenkins in Utah at the Motion Picture Studio South Campus owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is the first multi-season project filmed on the studio that is not a Latter-Day Saints project. It will have eight episodes.
“Season one has eight episodes. Each one is about Jesus gathering his Disciples. There were other people Jesus asked to follow Him. We weaved them into moments in the Bible. Dallas does a wonderful job,” said Derral (Youtube) about the series. “The first season was shot in Texas. This current season, the Latter-Day Saints building is the set. I knew about it because I live nearby, so we reached out.”
The second season of The Chosen follows Jesus and His group of Disciples through personal and interpersonal ups and downs as Jesus’ notoriety grows as they take his ministry on the road. It will cover Jesus’ time in Samaria and the Sermon of the Mount.
“Dallas does the approach of humans,” Eves added about the second season of The Chosen. “Everything in the Bible is thought-out…it resonates. People can connect…see themselves.”
The series, which received its initial $20 million funding from public donations, is a The Chosen Productions VidAngel Studios production that stars Jonathan Roumie (“Chicago Med,” “Ballers”) as Jesus, Shahar Isaac (“Madame Secretary”) as Simon Peter, and Paras Patel (“Nashville”) as Matthew. It is distributed by VidAngel. Aside from Derral as executive producer, there is Dallas, Matthew Faraci and Ryan Swanson. Producers include Chad Gudersen and Justin Tolley. It also stars Erick Avari as Nicodemus; Noah James as Andrew; Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene; George Harrison Xanthis as John; Abe Martell as Big James; Giavai Cairo as Thaddaeus; Jordan Walker Ross as Little James; Joey Vahedi as Thomas; Yoshi Barrihas as Philip; Austin Alleman as Nathanael; Alaa Safi as Judas Iscariot; Vanessa Beavente as Mary; David Amito as John the Baptist; Raj Bond as Joseph; Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, and Lara Silva as Simon Peter’s wife Eden. www.TheChosen.tv
