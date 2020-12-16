Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir Collaborate With Chrisette Michele On Christmas Single ‘The Manger’ / LISTEN

*“Dallas, he did a short film for his church,” said Derral Eves, about the film The Chosen that resulted in an epic television series that has been viewed by 50 million people, with 50 different languages, and in 180 countries. Eves, a Youtube marketing guru, is the executive producer of the series. “It was shown to me. It was just amazing. I said, ‘Let’s do a television series.’ That’s how I got in on the project. I met Dallas and we became partners.”

The Chosen is about the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his relationship with each of his Disciples. The first season ends with Jesus still with us in the current day still spreading His ministry. I first watched the series on an airplane flight from Los Angeles to Baltimore at a time when I was so starved for a Biblically-based film on the life of Jesus Christ. Until Derral told me I thought it was an epic movie mini-series, not an eight-part television series. That is a testament to the creative writing skills, artistic imagination and outstanding directing skills of Dallas Jenkins – the creator and director of The Chosen. The Chosen was initially aired for free via VidAngel, a streaming platform and a mobile app in April 2020. In October it began airing on BYUtv.

The second season of The Chosen began shooting in November under the leadership of Director Dallas Jenkins in Utah at the Motion Picture Studio South Campus owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is the first multi-season project filmed on the studio that is not a Latter-Day Saints project. It will have eight episodes.

“Season one has eight episodes. Each one is about Jesus gathering his Disciples. There were other people Jesus asked to follow Him. We weaved them into moments in the Bible. Dallas does a wonderful job,” said Derral (Youtube) about the series. “The first season was shot in Texas. This current season, the Latter-Day Saints building is the set. I knew about it because I live nearby, so we reached out.”

The second season of The Chosen follows Jesus and His group of Disciples through personal and interpersonal ups and downs as Jesus’ notoriety grows as they take his ministry on the road. It will cover Jesus’ time in Samaria and the Sermon of the Mount.

“Dallas does the approach of humans,” Eves added about the second season of The Chosen. “Everything in the Bible is thought-out…it resonates. People can connect…see themselves.”

The series, which received its initial $20 million funding from public donations, is a The Chosen Productions VidAngel Studios production that stars Jonathan Roumie (“Chicago Med,” “Ballers”) as Jesus, Shahar Isaac (“Madame Secretary”) as Simon Peter, and Paras Patel (“Nashville”) as Matthew. It is distributed by VidAngel. Aside from Derral as executive producer, there is Dallas, Matthew Faraci and Ryan Swanson. Producers include Chad Gudersen and Justin Tolley. It also stars Erick Avari as Nicodemus; Noah James as Andrew; Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene; George Harrison Xanthis as John; Abe Martell as Big James; Giavai Cairo as Thaddaeus; Jordan Walker Ross as Little James; Joey Vahedi as Thomas; Yoshi Barrihas as Philip; Austin Alleman as Nathanael; Alaa Safi as Judas Iscariot; Vanessa Beavente as Mary; David Amito as John the Baptist; Raj Bond as Joseph; Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, and Lara Silva as Simon Peter’s wife Eden. www.TheChosen.tv

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

