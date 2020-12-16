** FEATURED STORY **
Don’t Miss Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
*On December 23 follow Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler on a space adventure in “The Midnight Sky.”
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the trio about thermostats, River Thames and tendencies.
FT: What’s your carbon footprint pet peeve?
TB: Littering gets up and under my skin. If I see anyone throw something out of a car or on the ground, it gets under my skin. I can’t stand it.
DB: [Running the water] drives me nuts! I’ve turned off the faucet for another guy at the gym. They’re shaving or whatever and the water is running – you shouldn’t do that. I try to be wise in my own home. I always use a bucket if it’s going to take a long time for the water to get hot. Water is crucial.
KC: The thermostat in the house. I can’t imagine how anyone can have it so cold in the summer or so hot in the winter. I try to control it the best I can.
FT: What kind of advice or directorial note did George Clooney give to you?
TB: Career advice – He said to start producing now! Start a production company now. Do it now. Do not wait. Get to it while you’re at this age. He said, he wished he started one even sooner. I haven’t taken that advice yet, but I will!
DB: [Being able to] watch the guy in action – how he goes easily through life, that’s probably the key for greatness. He’s so down-to-earth and he doesn’t forget the importance of having fun.
KC: Many times throughout the shoot he would get rather close to me – I think to not embarrass me and he would say, ‘act better!’ [Jokingly].
FT: What was it like on location, the set or behind the scenes?
KC: I had a great time. I had never spent time in London like that before. I hit up all the trains and museums. I got into a routine of running a couple miles every single day along the River Thames. It was awesome! It’s a great city. I can’t wait to go back!
For more details on Netflix‘s “The Midnight Sky” follow @themidnightskymovie | #The MidnightSky
Anthony Hamilton Talks Bounce Trumpet Awards, Social Justice, New Music and More / WATCH
*Grammy-award winning artist and record producer Anthony Hamilton is set to perform new music during a Donnie Hathaway tribute at The 29th Bounce Trumpet Awards, which will premiere on Bounce TV tomorrow, Sunday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The event will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans including supermodel/actress Naomi Campbell, “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish” star-turned-activist Yara Shahidi, Transformational Georgia political figure Stacey Abrams, and former American Track & Field star, Tommie Smith.
Grammy-award superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams, actor Trevor Jackson, political activist Angela Davis, and former Congressman Bakari Sellers will pay tribute to the honorees.
Along with Hamilton, R&B Legends Bell Biv Devoe, Grammy Award-Winner Terrace Martin, and Hip-Hop Icon Busta Rhymes are also set to perform.
MORE NEWS: Tiny Lister Showed Signs of COVID-19 … He Struggled to Breathe in Final Interview Before Death / WATCH
Hamilton discussed his new song “Mercy” featuring activist Tamika Mallory which was released yesterday (12-11-20) during a recent Zoom chat with EURweb correspondent Anasia Obioha.
“Mercy is a song that speaks from a vulnerable man – not a weak man but a vulnerable man who acknowledges the struggles and the things placed on him that are kind of heavy. Sometimes people tend to judge him and ridicule him not knowing what he’s dealing with,” Hamilton shared. “Not only is he dealing with being a black man in America but he’s dealing with being a father and sometimes a husband and a provider. Just having a little mercy can go along way and take some of the stress off of his back so he can perform to his full ability.”
The star also revealed that he and Jermaine Dupri are working on a joint project – his 10th album.
Dupri had originally signed Hamilton to So So Def back in the early ’00s and helped release his second and best-known album “Comin’ From Where I’m From.”
Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Tells The Story of Clemon Tiger Ray-Ray McElrathbey / WATCH
*The freshman year of college is exciting for most college students. It’s the first time away from parents and you have the freedom you’ve been longing for. But for Ray-Ray McElrathbey, his freshman year of college was a lot different from his peers.
His mother had been battling an addiction for years and had to be admitted into a rehab program. This left Ray’s younger brother without a parental figure. Ray stepped up to help his brother after being told his mom would only be in treatment for a month. She needed more care and was ordered to stay in the program indefinitely.
Ray had to come to the tough decision to take care of his brother so that he wouldn’t be placed in foster care. At just 19 years old Ray had to become a father, student, and football player. That’s a lot for anyone to take on let alone a teenager. Ray’s schoolmate, who was a journalism major, wrote a piece for the school paper about Ray’s situation. The community got wind of the story and offered Ray help. This story grew and even began to make the local news. Movie producer Mark Ciardi saw this story and knew Ray’s story needed to be told on a larger scale.
“I, like a lot of people who saw these stories (about Ray-Ray) and was really moved, says Ciardi.
MORE NEWS: Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia Agree to 5-Year Deal – Also Named Senior Creative Officer
At the time the story broke it also got the attention of the NCAA which didn’t condone the help Ray was receiving because of the rules in regards to student-athletes receiving gifts and money. His scholarship was even threatened which put more stress on Ray who was just trying to do right by his family. We asked Ray if during that time he felt like he would have to give up football for his brother.
“Yes, there was a time that came about where I had to choose between school and my brother. But family is over everything. I would die for my family. I love football but I wouldn’t die for it, says Ray.
He is the true definition of family over everything.
Watch how Ray-Ray McElrathbey‘s story (“Safety“) unfolds on Disney + streaming on December 11th.
EUR Exclusive: How A Pregnancy Changed Everything in George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
*This December, chill out with George Clooney in the Arctic where he’s portraying a lonely scientist in “The Midnight Sky” from Netflix.
The Academy Award winner, director and producer talked to EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about carbon emissions, novel fans and pregnancy.
Fahnia Thomas: What’s your carbon footprint pet peeve?
George Clooney: It’s frustrating when you see people throwing stuff on the ground. Or sludge getting dumped – I grew up in Cincinnati and would see stuff getting dumped into the Ohio River. [Makes you ask the question] is this the best you can do in terms of taking care of the planet?
MORE ON EURWEB: Viola Davis Talks Imaginary Friends, Growing Up in Poverty & More on ’60 Minutes’ (Watch)
FT: How do you balance engaging film fans and book fans?
GC: We talked with Lily (Brooks-Dalton) about it. I read the screenplay but I hadn’t read the book. Then I read the book and there were some differences and then as we were shooting things changed…Felicity (Jones) called me and said she was pregnant and suddenly we had to change everything. Finally, funny enough it ends up being a really important part of the story. It feels like a continuum. It’s also nice to have a pregnant woman that doesn’t sit around going, ‘I’m pregnant’ but she just gets about doing her job which is what women do. It’s what my wife did when she was pregnant. It’s fun to see it that way. Things change from a book to a film – a book tells you how you’re feeling and a film shows you visually how you’re feeling. Lily loves the movie, so I feel like we did what we were supposed to do.
FT: What did you learn while filming “The Midnight Sky?”
GC: You have to be open to the idea of radical change even in storytelling. The first thing we tried to do when Felicity said she was pregnant was to hide it and shoot around her because it wasn’t in the script, it wasn’t in the story. It required rewriting a lot of things like giving the kid a name, adding the sonogram and then adding an ending. You gotta go with the flow and you can’t fight against nature.
For more details on Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” follow @themidnightskymovie | #TheMidnightSky or visit: www.netflix.com/title/80244645. It starts streaming on December 23
