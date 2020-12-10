Today’s Video
Coach Who Punched Youth Football Player Now Reportedly Banned for Life & Facing Charges (Watch)
*The disturbing viral video of a youth football coach socking a nine-year-old player in the head is now reportedly banned for life by the league and is facing criminal charges.
During the American Youth Football Championships in Kissimmee, Florida, the Savannah Gators – in their yellow jerseys and helmets – approach the sideline after a play. The coach was not happy with his player wearing No. 2.
He slaps him hard in the helmet, knocking him to the ground. Shortly after the player gets up, the coach grabs his helmet and violently shakes it before the child starts crying and runs out of view.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
No room in the game for coaches like this. I hope he is arrested and banned for life. pic.twitter.com/1B0F2cLiqH
— Coach Reed (@CoachReed314) December 9, 2020
The video has generated thousands of responses, with folks calling the abuse “absolutely disgusting”, “toxic” behavior and “sickening.”
A since-deleted post from the Savannah Gators’ purported Facebook page responded: “Please keep the negative comments off this page please this organization has great coaches we understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one mans actions. The organization is not at Nationals we have only 2 age groups a National 7U & 9U with only those coaches of those age groups witch [sic] the guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far on a 9U player we understand and we are aware of what’s going on and will like to apologize to the #BigPeachConference….”
Below, a screenshot of the now-deleted post:
The coach, who has yet to be identified, apologized in a video posted on the Facebook page of someone named Alexis Cobb, was remorseful only for reprimanding the child in front of people.
He said: “I’mma apologize for my actions about what took place. At the end of the day I am a man and I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did. I was wrong.”
But then he added: “I shouldn’t have disciplined him in public. I should’ve waited till we got back. At the end of the day I apologize to him, the kids, the city and my family back at home. I do apologize.”
He then said no one should be outraged because his parents had forgiven him, adding: “I hope he forgives me and his parents have forgiven me so nobody else should be bashing me.”
Watch below:
According to IBT, It was later revealed that this man has been banned from coaching in the AYF for life and is also facing charges in Florida.
Business
Atlanta Hawks Announce Historic Agreement with Black-Owned Banks
*ATLANTA — Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced that it has agreed to refinance the construction loan for the Emory Sports Medicine Complex with a syndicate of Black-owned banks. The $35 million loan marks the first time a professional sports franchise has had a significant loan underwritten exclusively by Black banks.
The groundbreaking transaction was facilitated with the support of the newly-formed National Black Bank Foundation, which organized a syndication team to structure the deal. Georgia-based Carver State Bank served as the syndicate’s Lead Arranger. By partnering with the Black bank syndicate, the Hawks are both demonstrating that Black banks can compete with money center banks for commercial loans as well as using the Club’s strong credit rating to bolster the capital cushion for Black banks so that they can better serve their traditional customer base.
“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to putting our values into action–by choosing to work with Black banks and drawing attention to the need for Black banks to thrive as they work toward addressing the lack of access to capital in Black communities,” said Tony Ressler, Principal Owner of the Atlanta Hawks. “We always strive to ask ourselves how the Hawks can best help those in the community that are already helping others, and today’s announcement is another step in our commitment to use the Hawks as a positive agent of change. This is both good for the community and good business to empower new and existing Black businesses.”
“The Atlanta Hawks are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to being an ally of Black businesses, and Carver State Bank is proud to be the lead institution on this historic transaction. By selecting an all-Black bank syndicate to provide this financing, the Hawks are strengthening all of our banks,” said Robert E. James, II, President, Carver Development & Chairman-Elect, National Bankers Association. “What we earn from this loan strengthens our collective ability to provide even more loans and financial services to Black small businesses and consumers, and we are able to show our ability to pull off a large, sophisticated loan transaction. Tony and his team are real allies in the movement for racial equity.”
“Because Black-owned banks are so starved for capital, they’ve previously not been able to compete with major commercial banks or scale to meet the unique needs of borrowers of color, who are rejected for credit at twice the national rate,” Ashley Bell, NBBF general counsel, said. “Because of the Hawks’ leadership and commitment to financial inclusion, Black banks are finally playing in the major league.”
Located in Brookhaven, the 90,000-square-foot Emory Sports Medicine Complex contains the official training and practice facility of the Hawks, the hub of Emory Healthcare’s Sports Medicine program and Sports Science and Research division and the Peak Performance Project (P3). The complex was completed in the Fall 2017.
“The Hawks are not only the first-in-league with this deal, but are the first in all major league sports,” said Ryan Clark, NBBF board member, ESPN commentator and NFL alumni. “Banking black is a simple but incredibly powerful demonstration of professional sports franchise’s commitment to their players and their fans. Now we need other teams to follow the Hawks’ lead.”
Carver State Bank led the syndicate of Black banks, which also included Carver Federal Savings Bank, Citizens Savings Bank, Citizens Trust Bank, Commonwealth National Bank, Industrial Bank, Liberty Bank & Trust, M&F Bank, and Optus Bank. Under federal regulation, banks can only create credit roughly equivalent to 10 times their Tier 1 capital, which is generated from interest on deposits, banking fees, and the sale of stock. With the support of the NBBF, Black-owned banks are now better able to come together in order to become competitive with major banks, significantly increase the amount of money they can lend, and thereby increase the services they can provide to the communities they serve.
“This partnership reflects the idea of the “genius of “AND” because it makes great financial sense AND has the ability to meaningfully change a community’s landscape. It was truly rewarding to work with NBBF and our syndicate banks to develop the structure and create the relationships that has already made the transaction a success,” said Hawks & State Farm Arena Chief Operating Officer Thad Sheely.
In minority-majority zip codes, Black banks are often the primary source for fair, non-predatory lending. But since 2001, their numbers have fallen by more than 50 percent. Today, there are just 18 Black-owned banks left, according to the FDIC. The retrenchment of Black banks has created bank branch deserts that have led to historic disparities between America’s banked and unbanked populations. According to the Federal Reserve, 49 percent of Black households were unbanked or underbanked in 2019, compared to just 15 percent of white families.
Earlier this fall, the Ressler Gertz Family Foundation and Hawks announced investments totaling $40 million to bolster economic empowerment in Black communities in Atlanta and expanded their community and diversity & inclusion commitment.
Comer Capital Group and Dentons acted as financial advisor and counsel, respectively, to the syndicate led by Carver State Bank and they assisted the National Black Bank Foundation.
source: Garin Narain / [email protected]
COVID-19
Octavia Spencer, Other Actors’ Health Put At Risk by Unlicensed Doctor Doing COVID-19 Testing
*The name of the AppleTV+ streaming series is “Truth Be Told,” but stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson weren’t told the truth. Only after he’d been fired did they learn that Lucas Furst, the doctor who had been on-set to test them and other actors, producers and crew for Covid-19, wasn’t licensed to practice medicine in California. The show’s producers didn’t tell anyone that Furst was a former sushi salesman.
Endeavor Content, the unit of the famed William Morris Endeavor talent agency that produces “Truth Be Told,” contracted with Furst’s Los Angeles firm in September to provide health care professionals on set to test for Covid-19. The company’s staff tested everyone for two months, some on a daily basis.
Endeavor fired Furst on November 17. The new medical team that replaced him found that an actor he had cleared to work just 24 hours earlier—without any testing—was positive for Covid-19.
Because Furst graduated from Xavier University School of Medicine on the Caribbean island of Bonaire in 2009, he is entitled to call himself a doctor and append the initials “MD” to his name. The school’s website still shows a graduation photo that includes Furst and his 12 classmates that year. But Furst has never had an active medical license, he admitted during a 2019 interview for a secretarial job. Film producer Matty Beckerman, his business partner at Medical Placement Association, also told Zenger News that Furst has never been licensed. Furst did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
Endeavor has not disclosed the reason Furst was fired. Manny Rodriguez, Endeavor’s VP of Production Health and Safety, did not respond to Zenger’s calls, emails and text messages seeking comment. Publicists and agents working for Spencer and Hudson also did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Beckerman, Furst’s co-founding partner at Medical Placement Association, denies any wrongdoing by Furst or their company and told Zenger that allegations that Furst acted improperly are “not true whatsoever.”
Furst was “not practicing medicine on set” but only swabbing cast and crew members for Covid-19 tests, said Cathy Beckerman, a Medical Placement Association executive who is married to Matty Beckerman. California law requires that all such tests destined for laboratories be conducted under the supervision of state-licensed doctors, which Furst is not. Mr. Beckerman claimed a licensed medical doctor supervised his firm’s Covid-19 testing. He did not name the doctor. A supervisor at One Lab LLC, a commercial lab where Furst delivered Covid-19 test swabs, confirmed that “Dr. Lucas Furst, MD,” and no other doctor, was listed there as the supervising physician.
Furst and his firm billed Endeavor Content nearly $26,000 per week in fixed costs, according to a copy of a contract reviewed by Zenger. The weekly cost of the Covid-19 tests themselves added as much as another $150,000, according to the same contract.
Furst made frequent appearances on the Endeavor Content set at Paramount. He appears in surgical scrubs in a PowerPoint presentation created by an offsite consultant and distributed by Endeavor’s production staff, which features him as the leader of the production’s “Health and Safety Team.” The PowerPoint deck describes him as a “Chief Medical Director” who has “[w]orked within hospital systems as a higher-level physician.” Furst’s most recent Facebook profile picture showed him posing in front of a hospital emergency room door with a stethoscope around his neck.
Furst bragged on the Paramount lot that he had put a stent into a child’s brain at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Dr. Robert Adler, the hospital’s chief medical officer, told Zenger that Furst had never performed pediatric brain surgery there. “To perform an operation like that you must be licensed as a neurological surgeon,” said Dr. Adler. After checking with his staff, he said: “We have absolutely no record of Lucas Furst.”
In its class notes section (typically submitted by alumni themselves), the alumni magazine of Furst’s undergraduate alma mater, Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, reported in 2005 that he “graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in 2002.” The registrar’s office there told Zenger that no one with his name ever enrolled there. “[We] do not have a Lucas Furst in our database for undergrad, graduate or medical school. Never have,” said Christine Zimmerman, the medical school’s assistant director of records and registration.
In order to practice medicine legally in the U.S., a doctor must have an active license issued by a medical board in his or her state or territory. The Medical Board of California‘s licensing rules cover Hollywood and the rest of the state for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurse-midwives and other similar health professionals.
The production for “Truth Be Told” was underway in a hot spot for Covid-19. This week Southern California announced a new round of business closures and other safety measures ordered by state and local governments. Los Angeles County, which includes Hollywood, is experiencing a “steep acceleration of Covid-19 transmission and hospitalizations,” according to the county’s public health department. About 13 percent of all Covid-19 tests in the county come back from a lab with positive results, the agency said on December 2.
By the time Furst became the “Truth Be told” set’s health and safety team leader in September, his résumé included a sushi-in-a-tube enterprise called Sushi Popper and a failed addiction detox clinic venture—and $162,000 in credit card debt, according to his 2012 federal bankruptcy filing. Lawsuits in Ohio and New Jersey accused him of embezzling some $800,000, relying on an admission Furst signed in February 2019 that he “secretively and fraudulently made substantial and unauthorized distributions of funds” from Medical Training Group LLC. Furst’s attorneys later claimed in federal court that he had signed the statement under duress. The lawsuits appear to be nearing settlements.
Endeavor Content had day-to-day control of the “Truth Be Told”physical production, reporting to Apple+ on financial and creative considerations and also to Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on creative decisions. Paramount Pictures rented a sound stage and some offices to Endeavor Content but was not involved in decision-making. There is no indication that either Chernin or Witherspoon visited the set.
(Due to Covid-19 precautions, many television and film productions are “closed sets,” with production company executives and producers communicating with their staffs on set via Zoom.)
Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, Furst and Matty Beckerman, who are cousins, were at a low point. Furst’s venture helping foreign medical students find hospital residencies in the U.S. had long been mired in lawsuits where a different business partner accused him of embezzlement. In addition, President Trump’s travel restrictions made it difficult for many foreign medical students to visit the United States.
And with none of his film projects in production, Beckerman hunted for innovative ways to use his studio contacts.
He soon found it. After California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down film and TV production in March 2020, the production unions published a white paper in June setting out new minimum safety standards. The race was on for studios to find doctors to reassure regulators and unions that they could safely reopen. Since the standards were new, no firm had a lock on the studio contracts—creating an opportunity for Beckerman and Furst.
They signed a deal with Endeavor Content in September 2020 through Medical Placement Association, their company formed on March 21, 2019 in Delaware, according to that state’s online corporations directory.
Endeavor Content was eager to resume production of Season 2 of “Truth Be Told,” a true-crime thriller that streams on Apple+. Onsite Covid-19 testing began in September. Medical Placement Association’s wide-ranging deal with Endeavor Content covered health and safety planning, pre-production logistics and compliance with union guidelines, according to the contract reviewed by Zenger. The agreement anticipated up to 1,000 Covid-19 tests each week at a cost of about $150,000.
Furst and Beckerman could bill for an additional $25,800 per week for staff and equipment, including $15,000 to operate a union-mandated Health and Safety Unit on the set; $5,000 for a Health Safety Supervisor; $2,750 to train testing personnel; $1,560 for “Hall Monitors” to enforce social distancing, and another $1,560 for cleaners to sterilize doorknobs, according to the contract.
Beckerman and Furst also provided an a la carte menu at premium prices. For an additional $300,000, Medical Placement Association offered “Truth Be Told” producers a dedicated mobile lab in an on-set trailer to deliver test results in six hours or less. Beckerman and Furst’s firm also offered “concierge testing” at home or anywhere in the U.S., with results in 12-24 hours, for $550-750 apiece. It is unclear how many of these additional services the producers used, but production costs soon ballooned.
Endeavor Content dismissed Furst and Medical Placement Association “abruptly and without explanation” in order to avoid paying “six figures” in outstanding invoices owed to their company, said Cathy Beckerman.
Ms. Beckerman also accused Endeavor of firing Furst because he is “a white male.” Endeavor “requested specifically—which they couldn’t put in writing because it’s illegal—they specifically requested a black woman,” she said. “They thought Octavia Spencer would be more comfortable with a black woman.”
Furst’s participation “was an issue from the beginning,” said Ms. Beckerman. “He didn’t meet that diversity quota.”
Furst has claimed to wear many hats. In addition to selling sushi and co-founding his Las Vegas rehab center, he wrote on his LinkedIn profile and in an online résumé on TheLadders.com, a job-hunting website, that he was Associate Dean of Clinical Medicine at Avalon University from 2005 to 2013. Until 2009 Furst was still in medical school—at Avalon, which he attended when it was called Xavier University School of Medicine and operated on Bonaire.
On LinkedIn, Furst claimed he attended Drexel University from 2000 to 2004, receiving a Master of Health Administration degree. On the same page, he claimed that from 2000 to 2008 he was earning an MD and conducting research at Rush Medical College of the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. (He also claimed to have trained as a chef at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, which is headquartered in Paris.)
The registrars’ offices at Drexel and Rush Medical College refer requests for student record verification to the National Student Clearinghouse, which could not locate any record of Lucas Furst enrolling in a graduate program at either school.
Furst’s résumé on TheLadders.com included the claim that he graduated from “San Francisco Javier Xavier University School of Medicine,” which doesn’t exist, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. That résumé also described his most recent job as Operations Director at Axis Clinical Trials, a respected Los Angeles medical research firm.
Axis CEO Lydie Hazan, a licensed doctor since 1994, said she met Furst when he answered an ad for a low-paying administrative job. “He was not Operations Director,” Hazan said. “He was a secretary on the administrative side and had nothing to do with the medical side of Axis. He worked for me for three weeks in June 2019.”
Hazan added: “He told me he was not a doctor and had never been licensed.”
She provided Zenger with the résumé Furst showed her during his job interview, which included “Associate Dean” among his qualifications. It also said he graduated from “Xavier University School of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH.” That university’s list of graduate-level programs includes a nursing program but no medical school. On that same résumé Furst omitted any mention of a Drexel University degree, substituting instead a Master of Health Services Administration from Medical University of the Americas on the island of Nevis, West Indies.
Shortly after Zenger first contacted his business partners on November 23, Furst deleted the social media accounts that gave life to his range of online personas. Left standing, however, is his acting and modeling profile on ExploreTalent.com, a Hollywood audition clearinghouse website where he claims to be a pilot, a scuba instructor and a skydiver.
“I have been in and out of the bmovie bussiness [sic] for some time,” Furst says on his profile page. “I would like the opportunity to act in a commercial or movie.”
Are you an eyewitness? Email [email protected].
The post Hollywood Agency Hired Ex-Sushi Salesman with no Medical License to Test Stars for Covid-19 appeared first on Zenger News.
Entertainment
‘The Real’: MAJOR. Stops by + Garcelle Reflects on Quarantining After Catching COVID-19 / WATCH!
*On Wednesday, Dec. 9, on The Real, the ladies discuss why people are afraid to admit when they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais reflects on her recent experience quarantining after being exposed to the virus and explains how isolated she felt. She says she can understand why people might not want to tell others because they don’t want to be alone.
Adrienne shares the story of the most mortifying date she’s ever been on, and it is quite a “splashy” tale!
Later, MAJOR. stops by to talk about his new single, “Doves Cry,” and reveals that even though he was rejected by both The Voice and American Idol, The Voice later asked to use his music on the show!
And Phoebe Robinson visits to chat about her Amazon Prime special, Yearly Departed, and tells the ladies about her publishing company, “Tiny Reparations,” and where it got its name!
People Are Not Admitting When They Have COVID – Is That Understandable?
After MAJOR. Was Rejected By The Voice, They Asked To Use His Music On The Show!
Adrienne’s Mortifying Date Story!
Phoebe Robinson Explains The Origin Of Her Publishing Company’s Name, “Tiny Reparations”
People Are Not Admitting When They Have COVID – Is That Understandable?
Garcelle Beauvais: The fact that I was in isolation for the past 14 days – you know, 14 days ago, because someone in our group tested positive… Getting – feeling like you get COVID – I understand a little bit of it, if you don’t want to say anything, because – you’re so isolated. You’re so isolated. Even though it was Thanksgiving, even though it was my birthday…
Adrienne Houghton: But you want me to feel isolated too?
Garcelle: Hold on – No – no, no, no, let me finish. Even though people would come outside my house – and because I was home alone, I wasn’t wearing a mask – if I opened the door, knowing that somebody was going to drop off something for me, the minute I opened the door, people would step back – even my own kids, and I understand it. I’m not saying you should lie about it, I’m just saying it’s just such an isolating thing that – wait. People are dying alone. When you think you are on your deathbed, people are holding your hand. You think of seeing your family and people are dying alone. The minute you have it, you’re isolated and that’s it!
[EDIT]
Adrienne: People that have had it, whether they’re celebrities or not, and have shared their stories, how helpful…
Garcelle: Yes!
Adrienne: How helpful it has been to watch their stories! Even sadly, your comedian friend, Loni, who passed away, who shared his story, who literally – he was documenting –
Loni Love: Joe.
Adrienne: How he thinks he got it… you guys, that’s helpful! This is a still a virus that there are so many unanswered questions about, that people are like, “How does it affect you then, how does it affect you later?” I’ve seen girls on Instagram, young women that are perfectly healthy, that months later are talking about neurological damage – their lungs, they have heart issues now.
Garcelle: As a matter –
Adrienne: We need your story! If you have it, don’t just keep it a secret and then get other people sick, but on top of that, your story could be beneficial.
Loni: But what Garcelle is saying is, don’t treat me like, you know, like, you can’t, like, I’m not a human being.
[EDIT]
Garcelle: And I’m not saying be irresponsible, I’m just saying I can understand why people don’t want to say it. That’s all I was saying, but you shouldn’t lie about it. Let’s be clear.
Loni: No, I agree with that, you shouldn’t lie about it, but the reason why…
Garcelle: You shouldn’t lie about it, but I understand why.
Jeannie Mai: And you’re getting us to empathize with what it felt like to be isolated.
Garcelle: Yes, absolutely, because people are dying also alone. You know, you might get an iPad in the hospital room so people can say goodbye to you. Just, everyone needs to be responsible and stay home if you have it – that’s what I’m saying.
Loni: They’re going to have to push these vaccinations. They’re going to have to push these vaccinations.
Adrienne: I can absolutely empathize, but at this point, we somewhat have to be a little selfless in this terrible situation. Totally empathize, I can…
Jeannie: It’s not about you right now! It’s not about you! It’s about all of us together!
Garcelle: We all are in agreement on that. We all agree on that.
