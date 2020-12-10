Business
Atlanta Hawks Announce Historic Agreement with Black-Owned Banks
*ATLANTA — Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced that it has agreed to refinance the construction loan for the Emory Sports Medicine Complex with a syndicate of Black-owned banks. The $35 million loan marks the first time a professional sports franchise has had a significant loan underwritten exclusively by Black banks.
The groundbreaking transaction was facilitated with the support of the newly-formed National Black Bank Foundation, which organized a syndication team to structure the deal. Georgia-based Carver State Bank served as the syndicate’s Lead Arranger. By partnering with the Black bank syndicate, the Hawks are both demonstrating that Black banks can compete with money center banks for commercial loans as well as using the Club’s strong credit rating to bolster the capital cushion for Black banks so that they can better serve their traditional customer base.
“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to putting our values into action–by choosing to work with Black banks and drawing attention to the need for Black banks to thrive as they work toward addressing the lack of access to capital in Black communities,” said Tony Ressler, Principal Owner of the Atlanta Hawks. “We always strive to ask ourselves how the Hawks can best help those in the community that are already helping others, and today’s announcement is another step in our commitment to use the Hawks as a positive agent of change. This is both good for the community and good business to empower new and existing Black businesses.”
MORE FOR YOU: Octavia Spencer, Other Actors’ Health Put At Risk by Unlicensed Doctor Doing COVID-19 Testing
“The Atlanta Hawks are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to being an ally of Black businesses, and Carver State Bank is proud to be the lead institution on this historic transaction. By selecting an all-Black bank syndicate to provide this financing, the Hawks are strengthening all of our banks,” said Robert E. James, II, President, Carver Development & Chairman-Elect, National Bankers Association. “What we earn from this loan strengthens our collective ability to provide even more loans and financial services to Black small businesses and consumers, and we are able to show our ability to pull off a large, sophisticated loan transaction. Tony and his team are real allies in the movement for racial equity.”
“Because Black-owned banks are so starved for capital, they’ve previously not been able to compete with major commercial banks or scale to meet the unique needs of borrowers of color, who are rejected for credit at twice the national rate,” Ashley Bell, NBBF general counsel, said. “Because of the Hawks’ leadership and commitment to financial inclusion, Black banks are finally playing in the major league.”
Located in Brookhaven, the 90,000-square-foot Emory Sports Medicine Complex contains the official training and practice facility of the Hawks, the hub of Emory Healthcare’s Sports Medicine program and Sports Science and Research division and the Peak Performance Project (P3). The complex was completed in the Fall 2017.
“The Hawks are not only the first-in-league with this deal, but are the first in all major league sports,” said Ryan Clark, NBBF board member, ESPN commentator and NFL alumni. “Banking black is a simple but incredibly powerful demonstration of professional sports franchise’s commitment to their players and their fans. Now we need other teams to follow the Hawks’ lead.”
Carver State Bank led the syndicate of Black banks, which also included Carver Federal Savings Bank, Citizens Savings Bank, Citizens Trust Bank, Commonwealth National Bank, Industrial Bank, Liberty Bank & Trust, M&F Bank, and Optus Bank. Under federal regulation, banks can only create credit roughly equivalent to 10 times their Tier 1 capital, which is generated from interest on deposits, banking fees, and the sale of stock. With the support of the NBBF, Black-owned banks are now better able to come together in order to become competitive with major banks, significantly increase the amount of money they can lend, and thereby increase the services they can provide to the communities they serve.
“This partnership reflects the idea of the “genius of “AND” because it makes great financial sense AND has the ability to meaningfully change a community’s landscape. It was truly rewarding to work with NBBF and our syndicate banks to develop the structure and create the relationships that has already made the transaction a success,” said Hawks & State Farm Arena Chief Operating Officer Thad Sheely.
In minority-majority zip codes, Black banks are often the primary source for fair, non-predatory lending. But since 2001, their numbers have fallen by more than 50 percent. Today, there are just 18 Black-owned banks left, according to the FDIC. The retrenchment of Black banks has created bank branch deserts that have led to historic disparities between America’s banked and unbanked populations. According to the Federal Reserve, 49 percent of Black households were unbanked or underbanked in 2019, compared to just 15 percent of white families.
Earlier this fall, the Ressler Gertz Family Foundation and Hawks announced investments totaling $40 million to bolster economic empowerment in Black communities in Atlanta and expanded their community and diversity & inclusion commitment.
Comer Capital Group and Dentons acted as financial advisor and counsel, respectively, to the syndicate led by Carver State Bank and they assisted the National Black Bank Foundation.
source: Garin Narain / [email protected]
Business
Loni Love Partners with Celebrity Baker Katherine Berman for Bailey’s Holiday Baking Club
*LOS ANGELES, CA – Break out the Baileys and whip out your whisks, because the Baileys Holiday Baking Club is making it fun and easy to treat yourself and your loved ones this Holiday season.
Award-winning Talk Show Host, Comedian and Author Loni Love joins The Baileys Holiday Baking Club as one of the featured not-so-expert celebrities (and viewers at home) who partners with an expert baker to learn how to mix up the perfect Holiday treats, all while giving back in an effort to continue to support small businesses and meaningful causes during the season of giving. Whether using the signature Baileys Original Irish Cream liqueur, or the limited-edition Baileys Red Velvet, baking with Baileys evokes those timeless Holiday traditions that so many crave this time of year.
Today, viewers can check out Love’s episode, of the three-part series, available on Bailey’s official Instagram (@BaileysUS). Watch the laugh-out-loud funny television host and acclaimed cupcake queen, Katherine Berman [Co-Owner of Georgetown Cupcake], re-create the bakery’s #1 selling cupcake flavor, red velvet, infused with the award-winning Baileys Red Velvet liqueur. Available for purchase at georgetowncupcake.com.
MORE NEWS: All Skate! Black Female Owner of ‘Moonlight Roller’ Nets $3M in Worldwide Sales (Video)
Plus, to bring some additional excitement to this Holiday season, one lucky winner and an intimate group of their loved ones (up to five family or friends, 21 years or older) will also have the opportunity to win a private Zoom baking class with Loni Love and Katherine Berman! Participants of legal drinking age can enter this once-in-a-lifetime Holiday experience at bakingclub.baileys.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only. Enter by 12/17/2020 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to Official Rules.
Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly this season. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.
About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:
BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It’s the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.
source: Alex R. Hill II – [email protected].com
Business
Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia Agree to 5-Year Deal – Also Named Senior Creative Officer
*iHeartMedia announced today that it has renewed and extended its relationship with the phenomenal culture-shifting multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of New York’s Power 105’s wildly popular and nationally syndicated hit radio show “The Breakfast Club,” heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week.
One of the world’s most well-informed, authoritative, and distinctive media personalities, Charlamagne Tha God has become a crucially important and influential voice in culture. Under the new five-year agreement, Charlamagne will continue his uninhibited, trademark interview style on the award-winning radio show with his relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the questions audiences most want to hear, weekdays from 6-10:00 a.m. EST, as well as “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.
“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive”
MORE NEWS: Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
“The Breakfast Club,” celebrating its 10-year milestone this month, has become the bullhorn for modern culture and widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today. Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy are known for their unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists. Guests on the show have ranged from former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, and VP-elect Kamala Harris to Snoop Dog, Jay-Z, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The crew also host “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. “The Breakfast Club” was inducted this year into the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category.
“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive,” said Charlamagne. “I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now Senior Creative Officer of Cultural Content and Programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next 5 years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. GOD IS GREAT! Now, it’s time to get back to work.”
“The Breakfast Club” has raised over 1.7 million dollars over the last three years for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Gathering for Justice Movement, and Project 375 with their 24-hour radiothon Change4Change (one of Charlamagne’s many initiatives).
As the new Senior Creative Officer of Culture Content and Programming, Charlamagne will be discovering and curating new talent and programming for radio and podcasts and developing productions and community initiatives. In September, iHeartMedia and Charlamagne announced a historic joint podcast publishing venture, The Black Effect Podcast Network, the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in Black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy, and more. Also, in addition to the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne will be developing a show where he will lead exclusive one-on-one interviews with some of the most notable artist, athletes, and voices in our society. The conversations would air quarterly across various iHeartRadio stations, podcasts and other digital platforms.
“Charlamagne is a multiplatform talent, creator and innovator and we are excited to extend our existing partnership on the nationally syndicated morning show ‘The Breakfast Club,’ while also creating successful new historical ventures like the Black Effect Network,” said Thea Mitchem, EVP of Programming for iHeartMedia. “His voice continues to be unique and authentic and a driving force and influence in today’s hip hop and pop culture. He, along with the entire Breakfast Club, continue to have the incredible ability to connect with audiences and artists alike, delivering the most entertaining and informative content and programming to listeners throughout the country.”
As a cultural cannon continuing to expand his awe-inspiring entertainment empire Charlamagne announced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing his new partnership imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster that aligns with his mission to bring crucial, culturally-relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices around the world. The inaugural release on Black Privilege Publishing will be trailblazing movement strategist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory’s eagerly anticipated publishing debut, State of Emergency, due out in May 2021.
Charlamagne Tha God will also debut a talk show on Comedy Central in 2021.
ABOUT CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD
Charlamagne Tha God, also known as Lenard McKelvey, is one of the most potent, influential, and authoritative voices in media today. He is the widely-coveted, outspoken, thought-provoking co-host of the hottest nationally-syndicated radio show in the U.S., “The Breakfast Club,” heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week. Charlamagne’s production company, CTHAGOD World Productions, discovers and advocates for original, emerging talent who resonate with popular culture long before they become mainstream. A cultural architect and executive producer, Charlamagne is the co-host of the popular podcast, “Brilliant Idiots.” He is a New York Times bestselling author of the book, Black Privilege and global bestseller Shook One, which propelled him to become one of the world’s leading voices in the mental health discussion. In 2020, Charlamagne launched The Black Effect Podcast Network, an unprecedented, historic 50-50 joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia. He achieved another groundbreaking milestone when he signed a global multi-year, multi-project development, production, and audio licensing partnership with renowned comedian, actor and writer Kevin Hart, and Audible Inc., the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks. Charlamagne announced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing, his new partnership imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster, in alignment with his mission to bring crucial, culturally-relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices around the world. The inaugural release on Black Privilege Publishing will be trailblazing movement strategist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory’s eagerly anticipated publishing debut, State of Emergency, due out in May 2021. Charlamagne Tha God will also debut a talk show on Comedy Central in 2021.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.
source: iHeartMedia.com
Business
AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
*New York, NY – UMC (www.UMC.tv), the streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson which focuses exclusively on Black TV and film, will be rebranded as ALLBLK in January 2021. Launched in November 2014 under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment entity, UMC was part of AMC Networks’ November 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.
The first quarter launch will find the service debuting a premium, new look and feel as ALLBLK ramps up production on a robust slate of original series heading into the new year – including the previously announced multi-cam comedy, Millennials; MC Lyte sitcom, Partners In Rhyme; legal drama, Lace; haircare makeover series, My Mane Problem; and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series, Notorious Queens.
UMC launched as the first-to-market subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences, dedicated to delivering content for and by Black people.
“UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models,” Johnson said in a statement. “As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”
MORE NEWS: Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Stevern Soderbergh to Produce 93rd Oscars®
The fast-growing streamer has seen explosive triple-digit growth as a result of strategic programming initiatives spearheaded by Brett Dismuke, UMC/WE tv General Manager. In addition to ongoing productions, the content lineup for ALLBLK will feature the continuation of tentpole original series Double Cross, A House Divided, and Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy; WE tv co-production Beyond the Pole; and latest new releases A Closer Look, For the Love of Jason, and Terror Lake Drive.
AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella stated, “As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative. UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”
Added Dismuke, “Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become. While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”
ALLBLK will replace UMC references across all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. during the first full week of January, including across iOS, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels; Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more
About AMC Networks
Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on ad-supported cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the Oscar-winning Boyhood. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC+, its premium subscription bundle; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.
About UMC
Launched in November 2014, UMC is the first streaming service created for Black TV and film. Dedicated to highlighting Black voices across the diaspora, UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. UMC is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchUMC and Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
source: Farah Noel, [email protected]
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer