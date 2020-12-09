Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
*Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.
As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast, (obtained exclusively by HipHopDX). You can hear his comments around the 55-minute mark via the YouTube player above.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
The group’s name has yet to be officially announced.
Sista Souljah to Release Sequel to ‘The Coldest Winter Ever’ Next Spring
*Sister Souljah has announced that she will release a sequel to her bestselling novel “The Coldest Winter Ever” next spring.
Titled “Life After Death,” the new book will center around the protagonist from the original story, Winter Santiaga.
“Fans fell in love with the unforgettable Winter Santiaga, daughter of a prominent Brooklyn drug-dealing family, who captivated her lovers, friends, and enemies with her sexy street smarts,” read the book description on the Simon & Schuster website. “For two decades, fans have begged for answers about what happened to Winter.
“With her jail sentence coming to a close, Winter is ready to step back into the spotlight and reclaim her throne.”
Wow… The Coldest Winter Ever pt 2 coming.. I CAN’T Wait! pic.twitter.com/3JPRlA4eiG
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 2, 2020
When “The Coldest Winter Ever” was released in 1999, it quickly became a best seller, and currently has over a million copies in print.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith for years has attempted to adapt “The Coldest Ever” into a feature film.
“…I haven’t found the business package that I’m satisfied with yet. When I do, there will be a film, she told Vibe magazine in 2011.
Meanwhile, Sister Souljah is known for her social activism and she previously weighed in on the Black Lives Matter movement in a 2016 interview with Ebony.
“Sincerity is missing from our movement,” she told the outlet. “The genuine love that once connected Black people together can not be felt, at least not by me. Our lives certainly matter. At the same time, in order for us to win in any real way, we will have to straighten ourselves.”
She continued: “Of course we are not being murdered because we are not straight. However, I believe we are not receiving spiritual protection because we are not straight. We have not humbled ourselves before our maker. Many of us get on our knees for all kinds of foul reasons, but never get on our knees to make a sincere prayer to the one who gave us life. I believe in one God, one aim, one destiny. Our people today want to win without God, without aim, precision, study, unity and Lord have mercy without love or truth.”
“Life After Death” arrives March 2, 2021.
Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]
*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.
Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”
“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.
“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”
The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts
The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler
It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx
— PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020
Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.
“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”
We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.
Future’s Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Accuses Rapper of Cursing Out Their 8-Year-Old Son
*Rapper Future and one of his baby mama’s got into a heated argument at their child’s birthday party this past weekend — and the artist ended up fleeing the scene once threats of violence were hurled.
As reported by MadameNoire, the former couple were celebrating son Prince Wilburn’s birthday when things went left and turned ugly. Video from the event showed Brittni Mealy cursing out Future because he allegedly cursed at their son and told the child, “F–k him.” The video has since been deleted.
“I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p—y you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b—h boy you ran from my kids p—y a– h-e!!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Run like yo scary a– always do b—h!”
“Who TF tells a 8-year-old f–k him and he will shoot up his mom,” Mealy continued. “N—a a real b—h.”
Future’s baby mama Brit goes off on him after things go left at their son’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/eTEiK51RvQ
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 5, 2020
“Don’t come back begging like yo a– always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she added.
Future and Mealy welcomed Prince in 2012. In 2018, she took to social media to announce that she was moving on from Future after he impregnated another woman while they were dating. The hip-hop star reportedly has seven or eight kids with as many women.
“I appreciate y’all stop tagging me and associating me with my son’s father and whatever he got going on. Let me make things crystal clear, I am not with him in no way and never will be again. I did my best and always loved unconditionally and been the sweetest girl I could be, even when I knew he didn’t deserve it,” she wrote on social media.
“This whole world calls me dumb, stupid, whatever but who cares? I have a genuine, unconditional, loving, forgiving heart. I am not mad, bitter, none of that,” Mealy added, MadameNoire reports. “I left and finally begin to realize my worth (long overdue).”
Future has not publicly responded to her latest claims that he cursed out their son and threatened to shoot the kid’s mother.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, Brittni, the mother of one of Future’s sons is cussing him out on IG y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PKd1Ay7h8
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 5, 2020
