Snoop Dogg Teaming with Triller for New Boxing League: ‘The Fight Club’
*There is no doubt that #SnoopDogg was hands down one of the top moments during the recent #MikeTyson and #RoyJonesJr. fight as he handled the commentary. He definitely brought the laughs during the event, causing some people to crown him the real winner of the event. Now it looks like Snoop will be trying his hand at the boxing world by teaming up with #Triller to launch a new boxing league.
According to @espn, Snoop announced that he would be partnering with Triller for “The Fight Club,” which will have at least five to eight events a year with Snoop serving as the host and announcer. Similar to the Tyson-Jones fight, the events will bring together boxing along with the musical acts to match.
The press release continued to state that the league will be “connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars …
Jeremih Recovering from COVID-19 At Home – Gives Thanks to 50 Cent, Diddy
*Here’s some good news for your Saturday. Singer Jeremih has beat COVID-19! The Chicago R&B singer was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Friday night after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus. He’s currently home recovering.
In a statement to TMZ, the star thanked his loyal fans who have been praying for him through his tough health journey.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful.”
The R&B singer went on to say, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.”
Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention
*The host of a swingers event in New Orleans revealed 41 out of 300 guests contracted COVID-19.
Naughty Events owner Bob Hannaford revealed in a blog post that he and his staff took several precautions to ensure the safety of attendees. He wrote that they performed temperature checks, practiced social distancing, and sanitized prior to check-in. The guests also wore color-coded bracelets to show who had antibodies and who tested negative for the virus as reported by the New York Post.
“We issued wristbands in one color to indicate who had antibodies and therefore was not contagious. We issued a second color to those that showed us a very recent negative COVID-19 test. The wristbands even had each person’s date of their test circled.”
Report Says NBAer Malik Beasley was Separated from Wife Before Hooking up with Larsa Pippen
*NBA star Malik Beasley and “socialite” Larsa Pippen sent social media into a frenzy earlier this week after they went public with their relationship. In paparazzi photos taken on Nov. 23, Pippen, 46, was seen shopping and holding hands with Malik, 24, as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.
Social media users were even more shocked after Malik’s wife publicly spoke out to react to the news. Montana Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Larsa: “Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She added, “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”
Now get into this: a close source to the star tells us that Malik and Montana have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce. A close source to Larsa also shares that she was fully aware Malik is still married to Montana, but after talking for some time, Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces.
As we previously reported, Larsa was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 21 years and had four children together. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly, before permanently cutting ties in 2018; citing irreconcilable differences. Despite all that, Larsa recently credited him as a good father to their kids and someone she will always have love for.
