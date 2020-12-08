Entertainment
Obama Clowns ‘Desus & Mero’s’ Basketball Skills: ‘Y’all Could Play for the Knicks’ (Watch)
*Barack Obama chops it up with “Desus & Mero” this Sunday and a clip of the interview shows the former president commenting on the pair’s pitiful basketball performance against Sen. Cory Booker, which took place on their show last season.
“Let me just say that I saw some of the footage of y’all with Booker,” Obama said while walking into the chat with Showtime hosts Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez in a preview video released Monday.
“Before you say anything, that was a deepfake and fake news. Do not misrepresent us,” the pair pleaded. “If you post that video on Twitter, it would be disclaimed and there would be a little note on the bottom.
“I’m just saying, here’s the good news: Looks like y’all could play for the Knicks,” Obama, a noted basketball fan, shot back.
The New York Knicks went 21-45 last season and haven’t won an NBA title in more than 40 years.
“Wow, right off the rim! Barry with the killer shot,” the two replied in faux outrage.
The full interview with Obama, whose appearance is part of a promotional tour for his memoir “A Promised Land,” airs Sunday on Showtime.
Watch the clip below:
News
Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]
*TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.
Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”
“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.
Hear/watch Jackee tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates (Watch)
.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 8, 2020
Of her new role, Harry said of her character:
She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.
What can fans expect? Harry teased:
I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything…. I started on ANOTHER WORLD…. That was my very first job on TV and I had two lines: ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’ ”
Will you tune in to watch Jackée Harry on “Days of Our Lives”? Let us know in the comments below.
In related news, Harry and Vivica A. Fox stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” and both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
We reported earlier… the show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
WATCH:
Business
AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
*New York, NY – UMC (www.UMC.tv), the streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson which focuses exclusively on Black TV and film, will be rebranded as ALLBLK in January 2021. Launched in November 2014 under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment entity, UMC was part of AMC Networks’ November 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.
The first quarter launch will find the service debuting a premium, new look and feel as ALLBLK ramps up production on a robust slate of original series heading into the new year – including the previously announced multi-cam comedy, Millennials; MC Lyte sitcom, Partners In Rhyme; legal drama, Lace; haircare makeover series, My Mane Problem; and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series, Notorious Queens.
UMC launched as the first-to-market subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences, dedicated to delivering content for and by Black people.
“UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models,” Johnson said in a statement. “As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”
MORE NEWS: Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Stevern Soderbergh to Produce 93rd Oscars®
The fast-growing streamer has seen explosive triple-digit growth as a result of strategic programming initiatives spearheaded by Brett Dismuke, UMC/WE tv General Manager. In addition to ongoing productions, the content lineup for ALLBLK will feature the continuation of tentpole original series Double Cross, A House Divided, and Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy; WE tv co-production Beyond the Pole; and latest new releases A Closer Look, For the Love of Jason, and Terror Lake Drive.
AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella stated, “As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative. UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”
Added Dismuke, “Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become. While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”
ALLBLK will replace UMC references across all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. during the first full week of January, including across iOS, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels; Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more
About AMC Networks
Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on ad-supported cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the Oscar-winning Boyhood. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC+, its premium subscription bundle; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.
About UMC
Launched in November 2014, UMC is the first streaming service created for Black TV and film. Dedicated to highlighting Black voices across the diaspora, UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. UMC is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchUMC and Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
source: Farah Noel, [email protected]
Entertainment
The Cast of Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Talk About the Film and Holiday Memories
*Disney+ has rolled out a lot of original content since its launch. Their newest film “Safety” tells the heartwarming true story of Ray-Ray McElrathbey.
Ray-Ray, also known as Ray, was starting his college football career in 2006 as a safety on the Clemson Tigers football team when life almost knocked him out of bounds. His mother was battling an addiction and was sent to rehab. This left Ray’s younger brother facing the possibility of going into the foster care system. Instead of letting his bother go into the system, Ray decided to care for him but it wasn’t easy.
With “Safety” you get an inside look at how much Ray’s life had to change and the challenges he faced. But he wasn’t alone in this journey, and that’s what makes this story even more special. His teammates and girlfriend really stepped up to help him. Jay Reeves’ (“All American”) who plays Ray in the film really captures Ray’s essence and makes you feel you are watching his story in real-time.
MORE NEWS: Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart to Host New MSNBC Weekend Shows in Former ‘AM Joy’ Slot / VIDEO
His roommate, played Daniel played by Hunter Sansone, was the definition of a true friend and teammate. Knowing that he could possibly face some type of penalty from his coach for helping Ray sneak his little brother into the dorm, that didn’t stop him from helping.
Ray was trying to do everything on his own but Daniel sought the help of a few other teammates to help watch over Fahmarr, Ray’s little brother. His girlfriend Kaycee, played Corinne Foxx, was a journalism major and wanted to help Ray get his story out. However, that caused a backlash and brought unwanted attention to Ray from the NCAA.
At just 19 years old Ray had a lot on his plate. We talked to the cast and asked if they thought of how it would be to be in Ray’s shoes.
“At that age, I don’t know if it would’ve even come to me like I have to hide my brother on my campus. Which is why Ray gets a movie made about him,” says Reeves.
“Safety” streams on Disney+ starting December 11.
