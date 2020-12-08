Entertainment
Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Stevern Soderbergh to Produce 93rd Oscars®
*LOS ANGELES, CA – Emmy®-nominated producer Jesse Collins, Oscar®-nominated producer Stacey Sher and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will produce the 93rd Oscars®, Academy President David Rubin announced today. It will be their first involvement with the Oscars, which airs live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most.”
“We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.
“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment and celebrate the artists who are dedicated to telling stories that stand the test of time,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “By enlisting this incredibly talented team of television and film producers, I’m confident we will deliver a prestigious event that will be remembered for years to come.”
Collins has produced numerous awards shows and events including the Grammy Awards®, BET Awards, UNCF An Evening of Stars®, Black Girls Rock! and Soul Train® Awards, and such television series and specials as “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero,” “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” “Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today,” “Sunday Best,” “American Soul,” “Rhythm + Flow” and “The New Edition Story.” He earned an Emmy nomination for the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019. Collins also has been tapped to co-executive produce the upcoming Grammy Awards and executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, both in early 2021. He is the founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a full-service television and film entertainment production company.
Sher earned Best Picture Oscar nominations for “Django Unchained” (2012) and “Erin Brockovich” (2000). She has produced or executive produced more than two dozen major motion pictures, including such notable films as “Pulp Fiction,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Contagion,” “Garden State,” “Man on the Moon,” “Out of Sight,” “Gattaca,” “Get Shorty” and “Reality Bites.” Her television credits include such series as “Mrs. America,” which earned 10 Emmy nominations, “Reno 911!,” “Into the Badlands” and “Sweet/Vicious.” She also served as an executive producer on the Oscar-winning documentary short subject “Period. End of Sentence.” (2018). Sher is currently a producer on the Aretha Franklin biographical film “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, set for release in August of 2021.
Soderbergh won a Directing Oscar for “Traffic” in 2000 and earned a nomination for directing “Erin Brockovich” that same year. He also earned a writing nomination for “sex, lies, and videotape” (1989), his feature film directorial debut. A prolific writer, director, producer, cinematographer and editor, he has directed more than 30 films in a three-decade career, including “Magic Mike,” “Contagion,” the “Ocean’s” trilogy, “Out of Sight” and, most recently, “Let Them All Talk,” premiering this month. He also has produced or executive produced a wide range of projects for both film and television, including “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The Report,” “Ocean’s Eight,” “Citizenfour,” “Michael Clayton,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” and two seasons of his own series, “The Knick.”
The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
# # #
ABOUT THE ACADEMY
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The Cast of Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Talk About the Film and Holiday Memories
*Disney+ has rolled out a lot of original content since its launch. Their newest film “Safety” tells the heartwarming true story of Ray-Ray McElrathbey.
Ray-Ray, also known as Ray, was starting his college football career in 2006 as a safety on the Clemson Tigers football team when life almost knocked him out of bounds. His mother was battling an addiction and was sent to rehab. This left Ray’s younger brother facing the possibility of going into the foster care system. Instead of letting his bother go into the system, Ray decided to care for him but it wasn’t easy.
With “Safety” you get an inside look at how much Ray’s life had to change and the challenges he faced. But he wasn’t alone in this journey, and that’s what makes this story even more special. His teammates and girlfriend really stepped up to help him. Jay Reeves’ (“All American”) who plays Ray in the film really captures Ray’s essence and makes you feel you are watching his story in real-time.
His roommate, played Daniel played by Hunter Sansone, was the definition of a true friend and teammate. Knowing that he could possibly face some type of penalty from his coach for helping Ray sneak his little brother into the dorm, that didn’t stop him from helping.
Ray was trying to do everything on his own but Daniel sought the help of a few other teammates to help watch over Fahmarr, Ray’s little brother. His girlfriend Kaycee, played Corinne Foxx, was a journalism major and wanted to help Ray get his story out. However, that caused a backlash and brought unwanted attention to Ray from the NCAA.
At just 19 years old Ray had a lot on his plate. We talked to the cast and asked if they thought of how it would be to be in Ray’s shoes.
“At that age, I don’t know if it would’ve even come to me like I have to hide my brother on my campus. Which is why Ray gets a movie made about him,” says Reeves.
“Safety” streams on Disney+ starting December 11.
Sista Souljah to Release Sequel to ‘The Coldest Winter Ever’ Next Spring
*Sister Souljah has announced that she will release a sequel to her bestselling novel “The Coldest Winter Ever” next spring.
Titled “Life After Death,” the new book will center around the protagonist from the original story, Winter Santiaga.
“Fans fell in love with the unforgettable Winter Santiaga, daughter of a prominent Brooklyn drug-dealing family, who captivated her lovers, friends, and enemies with her sexy street smarts,” read the book description on the Simon & Schuster website. “For two decades, fans have begged for answers about what happened to Winter.
“With her jail sentence coming to a close, Winter is ready to step back into the spotlight and reclaim her throne.”
Wow… The Coldest Winter Ever pt 2 coming.. I CAN’T Wait! pic.twitter.com/3JPRlA4eiG
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 2, 2020
When “The Coldest Winter Ever” was released in 1999, it quickly became a best seller, and currently has over a million copies in print.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith for years has attempted to adapt “The Coldest Ever” into a feature film.
“…I haven’t found the business package that I’m satisfied with yet. When I do, there will be a film, she told Vibe magazine in 2011.
Meanwhile, Sister Souljah is known for her social activism and she previously weighed in on the Black Lives Matter movement in a 2016 interview with Ebony.
“Sincerity is missing from our movement,” she told the outlet. “The genuine love that once connected Black people together can not be felt, at least not by me. Our lives certainly matter. At the same time, in order for us to win in any real way, we will have to straighten ourselves.”
She continued: “Of course we are not being murdered because we are not straight. However, I believe we are not receiving spiritual protection because we are not straight. We have not humbled ourselves before our maker. Many of us get on our knees for all kinds of foul reasons, but never get on our knees to make a sincere prayer to the one who gave us life. I believe in one God, one aim, one destiny. Our people today want to win without God, without aim, precision, study, unity and Lord have mercy without love or truth.”
“Life After Death” arrives March 2, 2021.
Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]
*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.
Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”
“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.
“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”
The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts
The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler
It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx
— PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020
Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.
“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”
We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.
