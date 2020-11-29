Coronavirus
Randy Koussou Alam-Sogan: African Prince Busted Again for Violating Spain’s Curfew Rules
*MADRID, Spain—Police raided an illegal party this past weekend in Spain, where they found an African prince and others breaking the country’s new curfew.
Authorities also freed six people who claimed they were locked in at the illegal closed-door party, imprisoning them against their will. The ages and sexes of those attendees were not immediately known, but all filed a kidnapping complaint with police the day the party broke up.
Prince Randy Koussou Alam-Sogan was among those found at the establishment in Madrid, shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 25.
The prince is president and chief investment officer of BLH Group, a pan-African investment advisory firm. He is also part of the royal family of the former kingdom of Dahomey, which existed from 1600 to 1904, and is now known as the Republic of Benin. He was recently named an ambassador for the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion and Sports in the U.K. The prince is based in Amsterdam, London, Cotonou (Benin) and Lomé (Togo).
This was the second such bust for Alam-Sogan, who recently made headlines in Madrid for a similar party on Oct. 3. That time, police expelled 200 guests who attended the large party, when social events were limited to 10 people.
In total, there were 36 people found at the most recent party, which was held after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez ordered an overnight curfew that took effect the same day as the gathering. The nationwide curfew, excepting the country’s autonomous community of the Canary Islands, requires people to remain in their homes between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The curfew was initially set for 15 days, but Sanchez stated he wants to extend it to May 2021, with Parliament’s approval. “The reality is that Europe and Spain are immersed in a second wave of the pandemic,” Sánchez said during a nationwide address after meeting with his Cabinet. “The situation we are living in is extreme.”
Health officials in Spain have pointed to nightlife and parties as the main culprits of infection rises.
Police were alerted to the party by neighbors who heard voices and music. However, they could not gain entry to the house, as it had a locked security grill. Spanish press reports say attendees started leaving the party shortly after the curfew ended and police were able to enter.
Video showed municipal police entering a large dark room with several people inside. An agent shows small bags containing a powdered substance. Several agents are later seen writing up tickets.
Police have fined all the people found a reported 700 euros (roughly $825 U.S.). They failed to wear face masks or observe social-distancing rules. One man was detained for suspicion of selling narcotics as several seized bags had Ecstasy residue.
The latest figures from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center show Spain has 1,098,320 confirmed cases and 35,031 deaths.
Some royals, like Alam-Sogan, keep their titles even if their kingdoms are now republics or cease to exist. He’s joined by Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, though Yugoslavia is no longer a country, and King Constantine II of Greece, whose monarchy was abolished in 1974. In 1996, he was stripped of his citizenship and lives in exile.
The Ripple Effect of NFL QB Lamar Jackson Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch)
*With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, joining the multitude of recent positive tests in their organization, the team’s game that was scheduled Thanksgiving night against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EST.
But the consequences of their COVID situation extend beyond Baltimore.
ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter joined SportsCenter yesterday to discuss Jackson’s positive test and what it could mean for the Ravens/Steelers matchup and future NFL games.
Baltimore’s COVID collapse:
This week, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also among Ravens players placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Also, the Ravens said Wednesday the team “disciplined” a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.
Trump’s Thanksgiving Proclamation Touts Pandemic Courage – But Still Urges Americans to ‘Gather’
*WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving for the fourth time on Wednesday, citing his nation’s courage in the face of a pandemic that continues to kill more than 11,000 Americans per week—but still urging citizens to “gather” despite his own government’s advice to the contrary.
2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s journey across the Atlantic, and a year when at least one of every 25 Americans is a confirmed carrier of the deadly coronavirus contagion.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped a hammer on traditional family closeness, advising Americans that the “safest choice” is to celebrate “virtually” or enjoy turkey and all the trimmings only “with the people you live with.”
Trump, who pooh-poohs masks in the West Wing and has already survived a Covid-19 infection himself, thumbed his nose at the health agency. “I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings,” he said.
Roughly 110 miles to the northeast in Wilmington, Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden made a different kind of declaration, announcing as he plunged ahead with a White House transition that Americans had a “patriotic duty” to slow the spread of the disease by wearing masks.
Trump said the perseverance, sacrifice and benevolent spirit of paramedics, doctors, essential workers and ordinary neighbors matched that of the 17th Century pilgrims who celebrated the first Thanksgiving with Native Americans in what is now Massachusetts.
Trump continued a longstanding tradition of presidential Thanksgiving proclamations that began in 1789 with George Washington. The first president was echoing the Continental Congress, which designated December 18, 1777 “for solemn thanksgiving and praise; that with one heart and one voice the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts, and consecrate themselves to the service of their divine benefactor.”
The formally written White House pronouncements often call for prayers of gratitude, but times of adversity have drawn different responses.
In October 1863, just as the tide was turning in the bloody Civil War, Abraham Lincoln asked Americans to mark victories in battle by praying for those who were suffering, and for the healing and restoration of one unified nation. Until then annual Thanksgiving holidays had largely been observed by state governments.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt expressed the nation’s “dependence upon Almighty God” nearly 80 years later, recalling the 23rd Psalm as he asked Americans to look to the heavens for strength and comfort: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”
He quoted the entire psalm.
Roosevelt in 1942 would officially designate the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.
Herbert Hoover found a silver lining in the Great Depression, proclaiming in 1930 that Americans should be thankful for suffering “far less than other peoples from the present world difficulties.”
John F. Kennedy’s proclamation in November 1963 called for Americans to gather on Thanksgiving Day “in sanctuaries dedicated to worship and in homes blessed by family affection to express our gratitude for the glorious gifts of God; and let us earnestly and humbly pray that He will continue to guide and sustain us in the great unfinished tasks of achieving peace, justice, and understanding among all men and nations and of ending misery and suffering wherever they exist.”
Kennedy would die 18 days later, assassinated by a sniper’s bullet.
Ronald Reagan took the opportunity to swipe at federal welfare programs, which he believed enabled endless cycles of poverty. “Thanksgiving has become a day when Americans extend a helping hand to the less fortunate. Long before there was a government welfare program, this spirit of voluntary giving was ingrained in the American character,” Reagan said. “Americans have always understood that, truly, one must give in order to receive.”
Two months after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, George W. Bush offered gratitude to God for Americans’ unified resolve. Gratitude, he said, should lead to compassion for those who were suffering.
Trump on Wednesday subtly touted his own administration’s work on the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Americans have made “significant breakthroughs that will end this crisis, rebuilding our stockpiles, revamping our manufacturing capabilities, and developing groundbreaking therapeutics and life-saving vaccines on record-shattering timeframes.”
He also recalled how the Mayflower’s passengers “endured two long months at sea, tired and hungry” and “lost nearly half of their fellow travelers to exposure, disease, and starvation” during the winter that followed.
“Despite unimaginable hardships, these first Americans remained firm in their faith and unwavering in their commitment to their dreams,” he said. “They forged friendships with the Wampanoag Tribe, fostered a spirit of common purpose among themselves, and trusted in God to provide for them.”
Today, Trump said, “[i]n the midst of suffering and loss, we are witnessing the remarkable courage and boundless generosity of the American people as they come to the aid of those in need, reflecting the spirit of those first settlers who worked together to meet the needs of their community.”
On Thursday, he said, Americans will “reaffirm our everlasting gratitude for all that we enjoy” and “commemorate the legacy of generosity bestowed upon us by our forbearers [sic].”
And Now Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*We could be snarky about it, but we’ll resist the temptation to do so and just report straight up that Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at his cabin.
So far he’s not displaying any symptoms, his spokesman said. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. told Dailymail.com.
As far as why he’s quarantining in a cabin, he owns one in upstate NY where he likes to fly fish in the Delaware River.
You may remember that Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilgoyle caught the virus back in July around the 4th, but he escaped catching the disease.
However, he is the second of the president’s children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month. Barron tested positive in October when both his parents had COVID.
Here’s more via DailyMail:
Donald Trump Jr.’s infection comes as coronavirus cases are in the rise in the United States with more than 11.9 million people infected. More than 253,000 Americans have died from the disease.
It’s unclear where the president’s oldest son may have been infected. He was at the White House on election night where several of Trump’s staff later tested positive for COVID, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
He’s the latest in a long line of people close to the president to get infected.
Also on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, announced he had COVID.
