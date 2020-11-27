News
‘The Real’ Hosts Catching Heat After Criticizing Inmates’ Access to TikTok [VIDEO]
*The ladies of the talk show “The Real” are catching heat over comments they made about inmates using the popular app TikTok.
During their discussion, Loni Love noted her disapproval over prisoners having access to social media.
“A lot of them are doing it because they get money. They put their Cashapp in their account and they’re getting money.”
She added, “I don’t think it’s right. You’re in prison for a reason! You ain’t in prison to be partying and making dance videos.”
Garcelle Beauvais, who is new to the hosting panel, agreed with Love and said, “I agree with you Loni, I don’t think it’s right.”
Watch the ladies dish about the issue via the clip below.
READ MORE: Denver Mayor/Hypocrite Apologizes for Telling Residents to Not Travel for Thanksgiving – but He Does
The rise of inmates on social media is at an all-time high. Is justice really being served if prisoners are allowed to entertain millions from behind bars? pic.twitter.com/g1DM2RjBjd
— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 23, 2020
Adrienne Bailon also doesn’t think it’s fair that inmates have access to TikTok.
“I don’t think it’s right and I have to think of it this way… I would have such an issue if someone was in prison for doing something terrible to my family member and then I’m seeing them here on TikTok having a good ole time making videos and getting money from Cashapp. I would feel like that wasn’t justice. I wouldn’t feel that justice was served too,” she explained.
Bailon added, “Specifically, when you’re talking about violent crimes or something like that. That’s upsetting. Like I can’t imagine you having done something violent to a family member, killing someone in my family, and then I get to see you do a little song and a dance on TikTok. That would piss me off.”
As expected, several viewers took to Twitter to make clear that they much they disagree with ‘The Real’ hosts. One Twitter user wrote, “Considering that Black men make up a disproportionate number of those that are inmates, it’s clear y’all are asking this because the religion of white supremacy demands the total and absolute subjugation of Black men at its altar.”
Do you agree? Sound off in the comments, and check out some of the reactions to their remarks below:
Entertainment
Cowboys’ Strength Coach Markus Paul’s Last ‘At Home’ Workout Videos, 7 Months Before Death (Watch)
*The Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence before their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, the team’s strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.
Following pregame warm-ups on Thursday, most of the team’s players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
To honor Paul, the Cowboys wore a black and white decal with Paul’s initials on every helmet. But they were unable to pull off the win against Washington in Paul’s honor. Following the team’s 41-16 loss, no player attributed their late-game unraveling to the emotional week.
“It was tragic, and we kind of had to cope with it,” Amari Cooper told reporters after the game. “And in the span of those two lives, still try to focus as much as we can on football while dealing with something in our personal lives.”
Below are “at home” workouts that Markus Paul filmed just seven months ago for the Cowboys’ YouTube channel.
News
Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling the athlete’s life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Trevor Ariza and others.
From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship.
READ MORE: Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
When we fall to the bottom of the hole that we’ve spent our lives digging, we will find that God was there waiting for us long before we showed up. And in one hand He’s holding all of the shovels that we used to dig it, and in the other He’s got a ladder. Pick wisely ✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlVhSPfPH3
— LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) August 22, 2019
“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom says of why he agreed to the doc series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”
Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”
Ryder noted that Odom’s life journey is unique and “like no other.”
“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” continues Ryder. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”
No word yet on when the series will air, but it’s expected sometime next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Faizon Love Hits Universal with Discrimination Lawsuit Over ‘Couples Retreat’ Poster [VIDEO]
*Faizon Love has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against Universal Studios for removing him from the international poster for the 2009 comedy “Couples Retreat.”
“This film was a big money-maker for Universal, but instead of honoring my work and my contract, the studio chose to render me invisible to billions of moviegoers,” Love said in a statement, Variety reports.
Love claims he only recently realized that he and co-star Kali Hawk are not on the international poster, and their names aren’t even mentioned.
“Rather than enjoy maximum visibility with the film’s release, Mr. Love was demoted to the proverbial ‘Invisible Man,’” the lawsuit said, referring to Ralph Ellison’s civil rights novel.
“Although Couples Retreat achieved a first-place box office opening weekend ranking, and went on a spectacular run that grossed more than $171 million worldwide, Universal Studios placed Mr. Love in the back seat of the ride enjoyed by his six White costars,” it said.
READ MORE: NEW TRAILER: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Dec. 4 on Apple TV+ (Watch)
Universal allegedly apologized when first called out over the edited poster, and Love says he was promised future “lucrative, career-making film roles”… but that never hapened.
The lawsuit claims the movie’s lead actor Vince Vaughn “went so far as to tell Mr. Love that making a big deal about his removal from the poster would not be good for his career.”
Love is taking legal action of behalf of all Black artists who have been mistreated in the industry.
“They have not only hurt me financially, they have hurt me in a deeper way by dismissing me because of my Blackness — and they have hurt all Black performers by continuing to perpetuate racism in the movie industry,” Love said. “I want to ensure that future generations don’t have to endure the racism and whitewashing that I have experienced.”
The suit accuses Universal of fraud, breach of contract, and violating California’s fair employment act and civil rights law.
Scroll up and hear Faizon talk about the lawsuit via the YouTube clip above.
