‘The Real’ Hosts Catching Heat After Criticizing Inmates’ Access to TikTok [VIDEO]



*The ladies of the talk show “The Real” are catching heat over comments they made about inmates using the popular app TikTok.

During their discussion, Loni Love noted her disapproval over prisoners having access to social media.

“A lot of them are doing it because they get money. They put their Cashapp in their account and they’re getting money.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s right. You’re in prison for a reason! You ain’t in prison to be partying and making dance videos.”

Garcelle Beauvais, who is new to the hosting panel, agreed with Love and said, “I agree with you Loni, I don’t think it’s right.”

Watch the ladies dish about the issue via the clip below.

The rise of inmates on social media is at an all-time high. Is justice really being served if prisoners are allowed to entertain millions from behind bars? pic.twitter.com/g1DM2RjBjd — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 23, 2020

Adrienne Bailon also doesn’t think it’s fair that inmates have access to TikTok.

“I don’t think it’s right and I have to think of it this way… I would have such an issue if someone was in prison for doing something terrible to my family member and then I’m seeing them here on TikTok having a good ole time making videos and getting money from Cashapp. I would feel like that wasn’t justice. I wouldn’t feel that justice was served too,” she explained.

Bailon added, “Specifically, when you’re talking about violent crimes or something like that. That’s upsetting. Like I can’t imagine you having done something violent to a family member, killing someone in my family, and then I get to see you do a little song and a dance on TikTok. That would piss me off.”

As expected, several viewers took to Twitter to make clear that they much they disagree with ‘The Real’ hosts. One Twitter user wrote, “Considering that Black men make up a disproportionate number of those that are inmates, it’s clear y’all are asking this because the religion of white supremacy demands the total and absolute subjugation of Black men at its altar.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments, and check out some of the reactions to their remarks below: