Alicia Keys Announces Launch of Her MasterClass [VIDEO]

*Alicia Keys has teamed with MasterClass to share her songwriting approach in an online-video class.

Keys’ class is available through the $180 annual subscription plan, which generally consists of more than 3 hours of lessons. The plan also gives users access to the full catalog of 90-plus classes.

In the 19 video lessons, the 15-time Grammy winner will teach a class on songwriting and producing, in which she’ll share her philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability.

Shot in her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room.

“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in announcing the class. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”

Other music classes on MasterClass include: Usher, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, St. Vincent, Sheila E., Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Jake Shimabukuro, Itzhak Perlman, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer.

