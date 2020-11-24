Connect with us

Entertainment

Trump’s Misspelled Tweets are Coded Messages? Q’Anon is Even More Deranged Than You Thought (Watch)

Published

1 hour ago

on

daily show q'anon
Image: David Reinert holds a large "Q" sign while waiting to see Trump

David Reinert holds a large “Q” sign while waiting in line on to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)

*You’ve heard that the Trump supporters within the conspiracy movement Q’Anon believe that Democrats are running a pedophile ring and eating babies to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood. And that these child eaters/molesters include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

But did you know these folks also believe that Donald Trump’s misspelled tweets – like “covfefe” and “the smocking gun” – are secret, coded messages for Q-Anon members? And that Trump was secretly recruited by top military generals to run for president in 2016 in order to break up this criminal cabal of Dems, end their control of politics and the media, and bring its members to justice?

Did you know that two Q’Anon believers were just elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing areas in Colorado and Georgia?

On “The Daily Show” Monday night, Trevor Noah broke down Q’Anon’s origins, their infiltration into mainstream politics and just how removed from reality its members really are

Watch below:

Humor/Comedy

Dave Chappelle Explains Why Netflix Removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ At His Request [WATCH]

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

dave chappelle (getty)
dave chappelle - mic

Dave Chappelle

*Netflix has yanked Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform.

The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.

Chappelle revealed in a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday that he requested for the series to be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after he quit. 

“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said in the 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”

Watch him tell it via the Instagram video below. 

READ MORE: Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”

Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 for five stand-up specials that have been released on the platform, including “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”

“(Netflix) agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chapelle said. “That’s why I (expletive) with Netflix because they pay me my money, they do what they say they are going to do and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”

 

Entertainment

BET+ Ruthless ~ When Do You Realize You’re Part of a Cult? / EUR Exclusive-WATCH

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Tyler Perry's Ruthless

ruthless-bet-networks

*TYLER PERRY’S RUTHLESS returns with its mid-season premiere on Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+.

As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement.

Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies.

The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true.

MORE NEWS: Meet Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s Freshly-Appointed Ambassador to the U.N. (Watch)

It’s about to be a whole cult show on Tyler Perry’s BET+, Ruthless.  As the show returns, the drama also returns.  Who knew that sex, drugs, faith and lies where all intertwined?

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

MORE NEWS: Moniece Slaughter Talks Skin Bleaching and Growing Up in Affluent White Neighborhood

Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker star.

New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew.

EURweb sat down with some of the cast members to talk about the return of Ruthless and Melissa L. Williams said “Ruth is definitely alive and so a cross over with ‘The Oval’ is definitely a possibility.”

Matt Cedeño also talked to EURweb and said “The Highest goes through phases of being hyper-paranoid about every aspect of his existence and we’ll see in the second half of the first season, where The Highest is feeling very comfortable and good.”

We can only imagine what this all means, but we do know that viewers are in for a lot of suspense, thrills and plot twists upon the return of the season.

Ruthless returns to BET+ this Thursday, November 26, 2020.  Make sure to catch up on all episodes of the first season at Ruthless on BET+

 

Entertainment

Black Flight: Vacuum Suddenly Turning On Has Two Toddlers Running for Their Lives (Watch)

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

F66838B2-E39B-4017-B107-C60480FBFB29_1_201_a
F66838B2-E39B-4017-B107-C60480FBFB29_1_201_a

Toddlers moments before accidentally turning on the vacuum cleaner and fleeing the scene

*There are plenty of viral videos showing vacuums scaring the living daylights out of babies, but this latest offering has double the amusement.

Two toddlers run for the hills after accidentally starting the family’s overturned vacuum cleaner while using it as a jungle gym.

The great escape – a blur of green and blue stripes – comes after a long, suspenseful build up.

Watch below, or tap here to watch at World Star.

