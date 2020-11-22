Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Talks Season 2 Drama / WATCH
*Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé got their wish with the first franchise spinoff, The Family Chantel. The series stars fan-favorites Pedro and Chantel along with their colorful in-laws.
The couple was first introduced on season four of the hit show (’90 Day Finance’), when Chantel lied to her family about Pedro coming to America on a student visa. In season 2 (of ‘The Family Chantel’), the drama continues as the couple goes through the trials and tribulations of marriage. If you’re wondering, extended family drama, trust issues and secrets unearthed are some of the situations you can expect to see.
Family members featured include Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with talked with Pedro about what drama to expect this season.
MORE NEWS: Tia Mowry was Told She Should Go for ‘Latina’ Roles ‘Cause She ‘Didn’t Look Black Enough’ / WATCH
Jill: How do you handle the family drama?
Pedro: This is who they are. They like to talk and express their minds. They like to say what’s on their mind at the moment. They never hold anything back.
Jill: What are some of the most exciting stories happening this season?
Pedro: My brother-in-law Royal, we went to the Philippines for his second wedding. There was a lot going on between the Family Chantel and Angenette (Royal’s fiancé.) They tried to cover something over there. They didn’t want anyone to know how they really met … who sent different messages [ The Chantel family suspect Angenette might be using Royal for a green card]
It’s so different from me and Chantel. They have known each other for only one year and then they get married. Me and Chantel took our time. We took almost two years. He decided to marry her after the first trip. It’s kind of weird. The family tried to look at this as normal, because when I married Chantel, they judged me. So they see this thing, and now they are Ok in the beginning.
I came in with an open hand. Chantel and I, we took our time.
“The Family Chantel” airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on TLC.
Tia Mowry was Told She Should Go for ‘Latina’ Roles ‘Cause She ‘Didn’t Look Black Enough’ / WATCH
*From the outside it’s easy for most folks to look at the successful childhood career(s) of twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley and assume it was all peaches and cream.
Well, of course that wasn’t the case. Tia says she a Tamara were treated differently. As an example, Tia says Tamera was constantly told her hair was a “distraction.” Casting directors even advised Tia to go after Latina roles.
On her YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, she said this:
“It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren’t of ethnicity — better dressing room, better trailer. Now I’m like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn’t know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn’t have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better. But when it came to my projects and what I was doing, you actually really visually saw the less-than.”
Even after “Sister Sister” became a hit show, basically nothing changed, says Tia:
“I remember once the show became a hit, it’s very normal for you to ask for a raise. That’s what happens, right? People get raises. But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts’ that weren’t of diversity, and that was frustrating. Very, very frustrating.”
While she and Tamera were known for their curly locks, Tia Mowry-Hardrict said she was also insecure about those because she didn’t see many other women rocking their natural hair.
“When I was doing Sister, Sister, I had curly hair and what was interesting was once my sister and I got older and we wanted to be viewed as ‘sexy,’ we would straighten our hair. I went on to do so many other television shows and I would always wear my hair straight because I was insecure about my curly hair. These insecurities came because I didn’t see these images, meaning women with curly hair and their natural hair, being portrayed as beautiful.”
She added that at one point, Tamera was told her hair was a “distraction.” Tia also said:
“I’ve been told I’m not Black enough, which was very odd and weird to me. You don’t look Black enough. I think you would fit more of the Latino role.’ It’s like, what? These were casting directors who did not understand the different shades of Black culture.”
But the upside to the bad treatment was that it helped to boost her ambition.
“How I was treated is why I built my work ethic. Nothing came easy to me. I always had to work harder than. I’ve always had to be better than average. And I guess if I didn’t go through what I had gone through or if I didn’t see what I had seen when I was a child, I don’t think I would be where I am today, which is a hard freaking worker. Because guess what? It’s hard to outwork someone.”
source: theJasmineBrand.com.
Wendell Pierce Tapped to Play Blues Icon B.B. King in Biopic
*Actor Wendell Pierce has been tapped to portray legendary blues artist B.B. King in a new film.
Pierce, known for his performances in “The Wire” and “Treme,” announced the project on social media.
“We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled.,” Pierce tweeted Monday.
“An icon playing an icon. I can’t to watch you and BB shine together, my friend. Sending so much love to you and this production,” actor Jimmi Simpson responded.
Singer Tank also commented, “WOW!!!!… You are absolutely the artist to paint this colossal cathedral!!”
READ MORE:AMC Entertainment Running Out Cash, Offers Theater Rentals for $99
We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled. pic.twitter.com/Y9JJvA3WW2
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King died in 2015 at age 89, and is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time. His career spanned nearly six decades, earning the singer 15 Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. His biggest hit was “The Thrill Is Gone.”
Michael Zanetas, producer and myself in preparation for the BB King biopic. The Thrill is On! A thrill of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0He6Zi2Kbo
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King was twice married and had 15 children. He died at his Las Vegas home in 2015 after a months-long battle with various health problems. Many of his famous friends took to social media to express their sympathy and condolences following his death.
“I want to thank him for all the inspiration and encouragement he gave me as a player over the years. And for the friendship we enjoyed,” Eric Clapton said on Facebook at the time “There’s not a lot left to say, because this music is almost a thing of the past now. There are not many left who play it in the pure way that B.B. did. He was a beacon for all of us who loved this kind of music, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”
Pierce has acted in films like “Malcolm X” and “Selma,” and shows including “Suits” and “Ray Donovan,” and recently starred in “Chicago P.D.” and the “Jack Ryan” series.
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
View this post on Instagram
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
