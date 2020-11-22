‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Talks Season 2 Drama / WATCH

*Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé got their wish with the first franchise spinoff, The Family Chantel. The series stars fan-favorites Pedro and Chantel along with their colorful in-laws.

The couple was first introduced on season four of the hit show (’90 Day Finance’), when Chantel lied to her family about Pedro coming to America on a student visa. In season 2 (of ‘The Family Chantel’), the drama continues as the couple goes through the trials and tribulations of marriage. If you’re wondering, extended family drama, trust issues and secrets unearthed are some of the situations you can expect to see.

Family members featured include Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with talked with Pedro about what drama to expect this season.

Jill: How do you handle the family drama?

Pedro: This is who they are. They like to talk and express their minds. They like to say what’s on their mind at the moment. They never hold anything back.

Jill: What are some of the most exciting stories happening this season?

Pedro: My brother-in-law Royal, we went to the Philippines for his second wedding. There was a lot going on between the Family Chantel and Angenette (Royal’s fiancé.) They tried to cover something over there. They didn’t want anyone to know how they really met … who sent different messages [ The Chantel family suspect Angenette might be using Royal for a green card]

It’s so different from me and Chantel. They have known each other for only one year and then they get married. Me and Chantel took our time. We took almost two years. He decided to marry her after the first trip. It’s kind of weird. The family tried to look at this as normal, because when I married Chantel, they judged me. So they see this thing, and now they are Ok in the beginning.

I came in with an open hand. Chantel and I, we took our time.

“The Family Chantel” airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on TLC.