President Donald Trump
Holly Robinson Peete Says Trump Called Her the N-Word on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ [WATCH]
*Actress Holly Robinson Peete claims Donald Trump called her the N-word during the season nine finale of “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Peete recalled the moment on Tuesday during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show. She claims the president used the slur when it came down to choosing a winner of the competition between Peete and singer Bret Michaels. Peete didn’t actually hear Trump use the N-word, she found out about it after taping had finished.
As noted by MadameNoire, Noel Casler, a comedian who worked on the show, revealed it in a tweet last year, but this is the first time Peete is speaking on it publicly.
“I found him to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but I didn’t find him to be just this…who he is now, I did not see that,” Peete said about Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Proud Mom’ Holly Robinson Peete Dishes About New Docuseries ‘Meet the Peetes’ [EUR Exclusive]
Do you know who Holly Robinson Peete is? I worked on Season 8 of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ When the producers informed Trump she was the obvious winner he turned to his asst. and said ‘They want me to chose the n*gger’ He picked a white man (Brett Michaels) instead. He is racist. pic.twitter.com/82NeOIQy8p
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 26, 2019
“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an ‘N-word’ referring to me. “And I was like, ‘huh?’ When the producer told me when it happened, during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels,” she added.
Recounting the N-word moment, Peete said she saw Trump “talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘N-word’ to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen and Trump wanted Bret.”
“And the quote was he ‘wanted the N-word to win’ and I heard it and you know, how could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that? I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make? People have accepted the things that he said that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me,” Peete said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Peete also discussed Kamala Harris’ historic win as the first woman of color to be elected vice president of the United States.
“When your friends get to high places, the good news is, is that you know their heart. You really do know their heart. And I think people will discover Kamala to be not just a very, very fierce and capable politician and advocate for people,” said Peete.
Scroll up and watch the clip above.
Education
‘Saved By The Bell’ is Back on NBC’s Peacock / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock is relaunching “Saved By The Bell.” I know, I know another reboot.
But, this version of “Saved by the Bell” is more of a continuation with a new generation of Bayside high students. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkely reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, who now work at Bayside high. Tiffany-Amber Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Lark Voorhies make special appearances throughout the season.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar returns as Zac Morris who is now the Governor of California. After his administration closed too many low-income schools the displaced students must now attend Bayside High, adding a different element to the show this time around. In the original, we saw the show from the perspective of the privileged kids of Bayside.
This season the show digs a little deeper into social and economical issues. We spoke with Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, who play Daisy and Aisha, about what to expect from the reboot.
MORE NEWS: ‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH
“We’re able to have these new conversations that undoubtedly have been taboo when it comes to intersectionality and representation in these ways that hopefully will be disarming and telling people they can have these conversations at home,” says Alycia.
As she said, the show will hopefully open the door for families to have tough conversations about what’s going on in the world and even in their home. Don’t be alarmed by that. “Saved by the Bell” didn’t turn into a drama, it’s just mirroring real life.
“We tackle so many topics and it’s still very much a comedy,” says Haskiri.
The writers of the show do a good job of blending comedic timing with these serious topics so the show doesn’t come off too stuffy. We will see the students clash and bond as they try to merge their worlds together.
“Saved By The Bell” streams on Peacock November starting 25.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Amazon Studios Drops Official Trailer for Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami’ [WATCH]
*Amazon Studios has dropped the official trailer for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami” …, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play.
Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, this strong contender achieved critical raves across the board, quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami… has been praised for its timely and effective performances, with a knock-out feature directorial debut from King based off Powers’ bold story.
“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,” said King.
Check out the trailer above
READ MORE: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
Based on the award-winning play of the same name, “One Night In Miami”… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate — via press release.
Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.
Amazon Studios will release “One Night in Miami” in select theaters December 25th, 2020 and on Prime Video January 15th, 2021.
News
Mike Tyson Admits He Bit Evander Holyfield’s Ear Because He ‘Wanted to Kill Kim’
*Mike Tyson admits he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their second bout in 1997 because he “wanted to kill him” at that moment.
“I might do it again,” Tyson said when asked about the incident by Jim Gray on Fox News. “If he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again.”
The famed boxer went on to explain why he chomped down on Holyfield’s ear.
“I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m in the Best Shape’ Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson back in the iconic short black trunks at age 54 ahead of his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr on Nov 28th…
Tyson in 1986 Tyson in 2020 pic.twitter.com/irO1B83tIG
— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2020
Earlier this year, Tyson appeared to be down for a rematch with Evander Holyfield, but only because it would raise millions for families in need.
“Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help,” Tyson said in an interview on TMZ Live in May.
Tyson also spoke to Grey about a possible third fight with his former rival.
“That’s always something that we can do if the people want it, if it’s pragmatic enough, I’d love to do it,” he said.
Tyson (50-6) hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, after a loss to Kevin McBride at age 38.
After leaving the sport in 2005, the boxing champ played himself in several Hollywood films that were box office hits.
Tyson has since been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.
WATCH:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer