Holly Robinson Peete Says Trump Called Her the N-Word on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ [WATCH]



*Actress Holly Robinson Peete claims Donald Trump called her the N-word during the season nine finale of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Peete recalled the moment on Tuesday during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show. She claims the president used the slur when it came down to choosing a winner of the competition between Peete and singer Bret Michaels. Peete didn’t actually hear Trump use the N-word, she found out about it after taping had finished.

As noted by MadameNoire, Noel Casler, a comedian who worked on the show, revealed it in a tweet last year, but this is the first time Peete is speaking on it publicly.

“I found him to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but I didn’t find him to be just this…who he is now, I did not see that,” Peete said about Trump.

Do you know who Holly Robinson Peete is? I worked on Season 8 of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ When the producers informed Trump she was the obvious winner he turned to his asst. and said ‘They want me to chose the n*gger’ He picked a white man (Brett Michaels) instead. He is racist. pic.twitter.com/82NeOIQy8p — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 26, 2019

“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an ‘N-word’ referring to me. “And I was like, ‘huh?’ When the producer told me when it happened, during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels,” she added.

Recounting the N-word moment, Peete said she saw Trump “talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘N-word’ to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen and Trump wanted Bret.”

“And the quote was he ‘wanted the N-word to win’ and I heard it and you know, how could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that? I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make? People have accepted the things that he said that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me,” Peete said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Peete also discussed Kamala Harris’ historic win as the first woman of color to be elected vice president of the United States.

“When your friends get to high places, the good news is, is that you know their heart. You really do know their heart. And I think people will discover Kamala to be not just a very, very fierce and capable politician and advocate for people,” said Peete.

