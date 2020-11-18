Emmy-Winning Actress/Activist Zendaya on ESSENCE’s Nov/Dec Cover!

*On Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Real welcomes guest co-host Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York, who recently debuted her new podcast Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.

NeNe Leakes drops in to visit the hosts and addresses those rumors about French Montana! She also reveals the advice she would give her younger self and talks with the ladies about her new Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, which she has plans to open soon!

And Susan Kelechi Watson is here to discuss her HBO special, Between the World and Me. She also reveals why she feels a responsibility to portray her This Is Us character Beth Pearson as a “whole” woman.

And, as Megan Thee Stallion is named Rapper Of The Year by GQ, the hosts discuss the fact that, when Black women achieve success, they are attacked and torn down on social media.

Garcelle Beauvais: NeNe, you are always making headlines! Now, there’s always rumors about you, but the most recent one I just heard about is that you were cheating on Greg with French Montana? Have you heard from French? Is this true? Give me the details! What’s happening? Give me the tea!

NeNe Leakes: Yeah, honey, for light-skinned French Montana, honey! Not my type, OK? Ok? I love French, he’s super-fine, he’s shown me a lot of love, but he’s not my type of guy. Uh, so – I didn’t get a chance to cheat on Greg – dang!

[EVERYBODY LAUGHS]

NeNe: No, you know, there’s always rumors, there’s always rumors about me doing something – unfortunately that’s not a true rumor.

Adrienne Houghton: What does Greg say about these rumors?

NeNe: I think Greg kind of knows… you know, when you’ve been with somebody as long as I’ve been with Greg, for 25 years, you know, you know your mate. You know what they will do and what they won’t do. And… you sort of… like Greg, I know his type and I think he knows mine, so hearing French Montana, I think Greg was like, “Chile… bye.”

[EVERYBODY LAUGHS]\

Loni Love: We love Greg. We love Greg.

