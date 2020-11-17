Thousands Line Up In Dallas For Free Food As Pandemic and its Economic Effect Grows

*On Saturday (11-14-20) a scene played out in Dallas, Texas that is becoming more and more familiar to Americans: thousands lining up for free food.

The free food giveaway was sponsored by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.

Organizers said the NTFB gave away over 7,000 turkeys and around 600,000 pounds of food in the city’s Fair Park to those families in need as the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Saturday’s event was also the the NTFB’s fifth food giveaway in Fair Park since the pandemic began in March.

Aerial views of the event showed lines of vehicles throughout the morning as volunteers placed boxes of food inside trunks.

“I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” resident Samantha Woods said while waiting in her vehicle.

“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job, they cut my unemployment, it’s a real big deal,” said Cynthia Culter.

Organizers said the food given away on Saturday was enough to feed about 25,000 people.

“It was a whole lot of people who pitched in on this, me partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in those volunteers and the Baptist Ministers Union,” said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics