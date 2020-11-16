Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G
Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
*While details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, executive producer Victoria Alonso says the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
We previously reported, producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges. The cast and crew were reportedly gearing up to begin filming the sequel next month.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Now, Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Leticia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
Wright has said that she can’t begin to imagine filling Boseman’s shoes.
“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it,” she said in a recent interview.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Comedian Sinbad Recovering from a Stroke, Family is ‘Faithful and Optimistic’
*Veteran stand-up comedian Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” read the family’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”
Born David Adkins, Sinbad, 64, gained famed in the 90’s with his HBO stand-up specials and work on sitcoms such as “A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” and films including “Houseguest,” “First Kid” and “Jingle All the Way.” He most recently had a starring role on the comedy series “Rel.”
The family’s statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”
The band Earth, Wind and Fire also took to social media to wish the comedian well, writing “Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family.”
Sinbad has two children with wife Meredith Fuller.
Michaela Coel on Internet Trolls: ‘Life Is Tricky Enough Being A Black Woman’
*Michaela Coel says she no longer cares what haters and Internet trolls think about her.
“The I May Destroy You” star spoke in WSJ. Magazine‘s November Innovator issue about how she previously handled the criticism she received about her appearance.
Cole admits that her previous hit series “Chewing Gum” “was probably the time when I looked for people’s opinions, and some of it hurt quite a lot,” she says.
The British actress claims she doesn’t pay attention to comments about her on social media these days, “because it doesn’t seem like a smart thing to do.”
“Life is tricky enough navigating being a woman, being a black woman, being a dark-skinned woman in England on television. It’s so hard,” Coel adds.
Elsewhere in the interview, she shares her thoughts on the media’s treatment toward Black women.
“Who would have known that we would be where we are right now politically, in terms of police brutality, racism, the coronavirus and the inherent sort of strange biases that this virus has? Although everything is heartbreaking, I feel quite grateful to be able to present a show to the world that humanizes us right now,” Coel tells the publication.
“I think that since the media has really even existed, it has dehumanized black people. In many ways, it’s dehumanized and disempowered women. To be within the media, to challenge that, and to present us as fluid, multi-dimensional human people, just like everybody else, feels like a really amazing privilege,” she adds.
What do you think about Michaela Coel’s reason for ignoring her haters? Sound off in the comments.
Jaden Smith Hit with $2M Trademark Lawsuit Over Shoe Collaboration with New Balance [VIDEO]
*The branding for Jaden Smith’s shoe collaboration with New Balance has been called out for allegations of trademark infringement from the Authentic Brand Group LLC (ABG).
According to The Fashion Law, ABG has filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming New Balance is misleading consumers to believe Smith’s Vision Racer shoe is connected with ABG’s Vision Streetwear brand.
ABG noted that its Vision trademarks have been used on various Vision Streetwear products since 1986.
Here’s more from trademarkroom.com:
Furthermore, the ABG brand also insist that on top of trade mark infringement allegations, the sale of the product in question can also be considered as a higher standard of counterfeiting by intentionally using the marks that are “substantially indistinguishable” from Vision Streetwear’s trade mark.
And HighSnobiety reports:
The New York brand management company claims that while it “never licensed or authorized [New Balance] to use the VISION trademarks in any manner,” the footwear company has “manufactured, advertised, marketed, distributed, offered for sale, and sold … footwear products bearing identical and confusingly similar imitations of the VISION trademarks.”
ABG is seeking $2 million from New Balance for engaging in trademark infringement and counterfeiting.
Meanwhile, ABG has reportedly not yet taken legal action related to the trademark of Kanye West’s recent Presidential merch. According to HighSnobiety, the rapper’s “Kanye 2020 Vision” slogan plays on the Vision Street Wear logo.
West’s merch featured glaring similarities with the Vision Street Wear branding.
