Moniece Slaughter Speaks on Poor Treatment of Black Reality TV Stars

*Former “Love and Hip Hip” star Moniece Slaughter says Black reality TV stars are treated like slaves compared to their white counterparts.

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Moniece also noted that Black reality TV personalities routinely receive lower pay.

“We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth,’” Slaughter said.

She added,“And so we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”

She also alleged that producers will blackball cast members if they attempt to get out of a bad contract.

“What’s sick about it is it’s the black production company that goes to the network that says ‘She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult, she’s blah blah blah blah. And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities – it’s the black production company that goes to that network and says ‘don’t work with her.’ But it’s that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer,” Slaughter explained.

The mother-of-one also revealed that the producers of “Love And Hip-Hop” use a loophole to avoid paying cast members overtime.

“I, later on, found out that ‘Love And Hip Hop’ was listed as a 48-minute infomercial. Which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay. And so what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don’t have to give us per diem. They don’t have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don’t have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don’t have to take out taxes.”

