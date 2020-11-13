Television
Moniece Slaughter Speaks on Poor Treatment of Black Reality TV Stars
*Former “Love and Hip Hip” star Moniece Slaughter says Black reality TV stars are treated like slaves compared to their white counterparts.
In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Moniece also noted that Black reality TV personalities routinely receive lower pay.
“We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth,’” Slaughter said.
She added,“And so we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”
READ MORE: Aunt Viv is Back, Uncle Phil Remembered in First Trailer from ‘Fresh Prince Reunion Special’ (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
She also alleged that producers will blackball cast members if they attempt to get out of a bad contract.
“What’s sick about it is it’s the black production company that goes to the network that says ‘She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult, she’s blah blah blah blah. And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities – it’s the black production company that goes to that network and says ‘don’t work with her.’ But it’s that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer,” Slaughter explained.
The mother-of-one also revealed that the producers of “Love And Hip-Hop” use a loophole to avoid paying cast members overtime.
“I, later on, found out that ‘Love And Hip Hop’ was listed as a 48-minute infomercial. Which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay. And so what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don’t have to give us per diem. They don’t have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don’t have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don’t have to take out taxes.”
What do you think of her comments about how Black Reality TV stars are treated?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip: Bryan & Alex Discuss Triggers & Vulnerability on ‘Ready to Love’
*From the OWN network and record-breaking producer, Will Packer comes the latest episode of “Ready to Love,” an unscripted series which follows successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s, who are searching for their perfect match. Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the series offers a unique twist on a typical dating show, highlighting the men’s perspective in their search for true love.
This season, the cast is quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. Contestants take turns getting to know each other on one-on-one dates until couples are formed. The tables continue to turn each week as the men and women trade power to eliminate those they deem not ready to love. At the end of the series, the last three couples left standing have the opportunity to explore their new love interests, off-screen.
EURweb obtained an exclusive look at the new episode of “Ready to Love,” airing Saturday, November 14 at 9 pm EST. In the clip, Alex, a 32-year-old Implementation Specialist and Bryan, a 35-year-old Behavioral Therapist discuss vulnerability, emotional walls and more over wine. When Bryan asks Alex what her triggers are, she shares that she’s triggered when men place their phones face down around her, as if there’s something to hide. Bryan admits that he’s guilty of the act. Watch it below, exclusively on EURweb.
source:
Nicole Manigault
PR Director
e | [email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Boosie Badazz Reflects on ‘Weird’ Mike Tyson Interview About Trans Community [WATCH]
*In a new interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz reflects on his recent conversation with Mike Tyson, during which the famed boxer confronted the rapper over his controversial comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade.
“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” Boosie told VladTV. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”
Boosie said that Tyson’s daughter also ranted to him about his misunderstanding of the “transgender world,” and he responded by noting the more important issues affecting the Black community, such as single motherhood and police violence.
“Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”
READ MORE: Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
Boosie admits he and Tyson’s daughter “didn’t see eye to eye.”
In case you missed it, when Boosie was a guest on Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in October, he was put on blast about his previous homophobic and transphobic comments.
“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked Boosie. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”
Check out Boosie’s response via the clip below.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
*Former President Barack Obama opens up about his 8 years in office in an upcoming memoir called “A Promised Land” … and he admitss the presidency took a toll on wife Michelle.
As reported by TMZ, Obama says he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”
“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he writes.
READ MORE: Jenna Bush Hager Shares #Throwback Photo of Sasha and Malia Obama Touring White House
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
He admits there were many nights while he was lying next to Michelle and he would think about life before the White House “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” Obama writes.
Elsewhere in the book, which drops next week, Obama touches on his historic 2008 election, racism, and how Donald Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]