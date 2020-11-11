Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]

The Humanrace skin-care line includes the Rice Powder Cleanser ($32), Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46), Humidifying Cream ($48), and Routine Pack ($100), and will be available at humanrace.com.
In related news, Pharrell has joined forces with MasterClass and Uninterrupted for a new film series, “The Power You Hold.”
A synopsis for the series reads: “Uninterrupted & MasterClass have partnered to launch ‘The Power You Hold,’ a series of films examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”
The first episosde has been released, titled “Building Empathy,” in which “Williams tells the story behind Something In The Water, an annual Virginia Beach festival which has transformed a weekend with a long-held negative reputation into one associated with goodwill and empathy,” according to the synopsis.
Watch it below: