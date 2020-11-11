Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]

*It seems Pastor John Gray is constantly caught up in cheating rumors and publicly apologizing to his wife for his alleged infidelities.

The pastor is back at it, and once again admitting to being “emotionally” unfaithful to his wife Aventer Gray. In a post shared to social media in honor of his wife, Grey said he has “started intense counseling” for both personal and his marriage, thejasmineBRAND.com reports.

“I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole,” he stated. “I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell.

Check out his full Instagram post below.

He then noted that God and his wife deserve better.

“The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR,” Grey wrote.

“Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust,” he continued.

In September, the pastor addressed the cheating rumors from the pulpit of his church. In part he said, “As I’ve said to my wife, I say to her now in the moment, Aventer I am sorry for the pain that I have caused you. And my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you have extended and that our family receives from.”

Pastor Gray vows to get back in good standing with his church and his family.

“I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.”