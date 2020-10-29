Pharrell Gives Fans a Look at His New Miami Hotel: ‘We Call It Spiritual Wi-Fi’

*Pharrell Williams has officially entered the hotel business.

The singer/producer teamed up with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum on The Goodtime hotel, located on Washington Avenue in Miami’s South Beach.

“One thing I’ve noticed in my life is that places that were amazing at one time always have a great chance of being amazing again, because there’s something about the energy of that latitude and longitude where The Goodtime is located that just works,” Grutman says. “To me, it was the best block, and to be able to be part of it coming back, is just so special to me.”

The seven-story building is three years in the making and was designed by architect Morris Adjmi. Williams compares the vibe to “being in a Wes Anderson film,” he told Vogue about the hotel’s aesthetic. “It’s like Margot Tenenbaum.”

The Goodtime will boast 266 guest rooms, a workout area, a third-floor pool deck, a full service eatery, 45,000 square feet of retail space, and a recording studio, per Complex.

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Pharrell said. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi.”

“The energy here, that’s everything to me,” Williams says. “The weather, the water, the humidity. Some people don’t like the humidity, but I think humidity is good for the skin, and for creativity. It might rain once a day here for about 10 minutes, but that means there are lots of rainbows, and who doesn’t want that?”

The Goodtime is expected to launch in early 2021.